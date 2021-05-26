Konftel Cam10 review: One of the best business HD webcams you can get for under $100

What do you need? Some new wireless earbuds? Some programmable smart lighting? How about a new webcam or, better yet, a new laptop with a webcam built in? Best Buy might just be the place for you to get what you're after and still save a bunch. The 24-hour flash sale going on at Best Buy right now is knocking hundreds off the price of a bunch of tech, including laptops and TVs and more. There are items discounted in just about every section of Best Buy's site, and you can look for the deals based on the category you're interested in.