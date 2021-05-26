Konftel Cam10 review: One of the best business HD webcams you can get for under $100
Hailing from Sweden, the new Konftel Cam10 professional webcam is well worth the price for the excellent video quality. Working from home has taken a new imperative in 2020 and now 2021, which means affordable, quality web cameras are needed. Sweden-based Konftel has been in the cam game for more than 30 years, so it should be no surprise that its new Cam10 full HD offering is much better than anticipated.www.windowscentral.com