Kyrie Irving Condemns “Subtle Racism” From Boston Celtics Fans
After a powerhouse Game 2 that saw the Nets pummel the Celtics 130-108, point guard Kyrie Irving spoke at a press conference, criticizing the behavior of Celtics fans. Irving expressed his hopes that Boston fans would refrain from racist comments and jeers during Game 3 on Friday night. "Hopefully, we can just keep it strictly basketball; there's no belligerence or racism going on – subtle racism," said Irving, adding that he finds such comments to be "part of the nature of the game."