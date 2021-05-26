Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kyrie Irving Condemns “Subtle Racism” From Boston Celtics Fans

By Joseph Abrams
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a powerhouse Game 2 that saw the Nets pummel the Celtics 130-108, point guard Kyrie Irving spoke at a press conference, criticizing the behavior of Celtics fans. Irving expressed his hopes that Boston fans would refrain from racist comments and jeers during Game 3 on Friday night. “Hopefully, we can just keep it strictly basketball; there’s no belligerence or racism going on – subtle racism,” said Irving, adding that he finds such comments to be “part of the nature of the game.”

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Macmullan
Person
George Floyd
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Celtics Fans#Espn#The Boston Celtics#Nets Or Celtics#Subtle Racism#Overt Racism#Boston Fans#Combat Racial Injustice#Point Guard#The Nets#The Game#Minneapolis#Controversial Issues#Pawns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
Minorities
News Break
NBA
News Break
Society
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) not on injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Jayson Tatum (ankle) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Tatum sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but it looks like he and most of the Celtics' expected starters will be available for Tuesday's play-in game. Tatum set career-bests in several...
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Robert Williams (toe) probable for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics designated Robert Williams (toe) as probable for Tuesday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Williams missed some time towards the end of the season with a turf toe injury, but appears to be trending towards playing just in time for tomorrow's game against the Wizards. Williams has averaged...
NBAnumberfire.com

Evan Fournier (knee) off Celtics' injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Evan Fournier (knee) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Fournier, as well as most of the Celtics' top available players, sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but appears to be on track to suit up for tomorrow's contest against the Wizards.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 bold predictions for C’s upcoming play-in tournament

The 2020-21 regular season is officially over, and the Boston Celtics could not have ended it off any worse. Coming into May with a legitimate chance to bypass the play-in tournament and, with this, automatically thrust themselves into the postseason picture, the shamrocks completely dropped the ball and posted a putrid record of 2-6 on the month, with their lone wins coming against the bottom-feeding Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves, games virtually any opponent could win.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.
NBACelticsBlog

Low Seeding Doesn’t Bode Well For Celtics’ Playoff Future

Let’s face it, things grow gloomier by the day when it comes to the playoff prospects of the Boston Celtics. A year removed from an impressive playoff upset of the reigning champion Toronto Raptors and a run to the Eastern Conference final last year in the NBA bubble, the luck of the Irish appears to have run out of the Celtics this season. This season, Boston’s bubble has clearly burst.
NBAnumberfire.com

Kemba Walker (neck) not on Monday injury report for Celtics

The Boston Celtics did not list Kemba Walker (neck) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Walker hasn't suited up in a week, but appears to be ready to play for tomorrow's play-in game against the Wizards. Walker has a $7,900 salary on FanDuel and has...
NBANBC Sports

Wizards-Celtics rematch brings back rivalry

Isaiah Thomas signed with the Wizards one year too early. He's now out of the picture and so are John Wall, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kelly Olynyk and Jae Crowder; all key figures of the infamous rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics back in 2016-17. But now that the teams are set to collide once again in the postseason, four years after they went the distance in a second-round series, there is certainly some added intrigue entering Tuesday night (pregame coverage starts at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington).
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Should Cs pursue Russell Westbrook/Bradley Beal package?

Boston Celtics Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. Boston Celtics fans are a funny bunch. Underperformance makes their skin crawl, but a certain sect of the fanbase believes the team should soldier on as is and that this season was merely a byproduct of COVID-19-related absences and injuries. Mention Kemba...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The NBA playoff history of each play-in tournament matchup

A look back at the NBA playoff history for each of the four play-in tournament matchups, including two teams meeting for the first time ever. Over the NBA’s storied history, numerous changes have been made to the NBA postseason. The reasons for the change vary, sometimes it’s to create more excitement, sometimes it’s to level the playing field and give more teams a chance to advanced. Very often, change is made to reduce travel and increase player safety. No matter the reason, change is nothing new in the NBA postseason.
NBAcelticslife.com

Previewing the Celtics vs. Wizards Play-In Game

The NBA regular season officially concluded yesterday, and now it’s onto the NBA Playoffs, or the NBA Play-In Tournament for the Celtics. The seventh (for now) seeded Boston Celtics are taking on the eighth seeded Washington Wizards on Tuesday, May 18th at 9:00 EST. The Celtics have limped to the finish line, finishing 4-6 in their last ten games, while the Wizards have been surging lately, in large part due to the efforts of the NBA’s new all-time triple-double leader, Russell Westbrook.
NBACelticsBlog

Waters: “We just wanted to go out there and fight”

The New York Knicks may have been vying for homecourt advantage heading into their Sunday matinee against Boston, but the Celtics didn’t come in with anything close to the same incentive to emerge victoriously. Already slotted for the play-in tournament as the east’s No. 7 seed, the Celtics gave their...
NBACelticsBlog

Boston’s backups nearly steal one: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Knicks

1. Well...we made it! 72 games in a 146-day regular season in the books. Normally, we say the NBA season is a marathon and not a sprint. This season felt like we sprinted a marathon. And now we’ve crossed the regular season finish line. Thanks for hanging in there with us 72 times. Hopefully, we’ve got more than a few to go this season!
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Wizards star Bradley Beal provides big injury update on eve of play-in game

The Washington Wizards finished the year on a tear, as they went from out of the playoff picture to getting the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. A big reason for that, their superstar Bradley Beal. Beal, however, missed some time at the tail end of the regular season nursing a hamstring injury. After returning to the lineup Sunday, Beal provided an update for Tuesday’s play-in game against the Boston Celtics.
NBAphillyvoice.com

Breaking down the optimal playoff path for the Sixers to win the title

The regular season is over, and the Sixers have emerged triumphant in their battle for the No. 1 seed. It took until the season's final weekend to lock things up, but the job was finished. And as they wait for the play-in tournament to decide who they'll ultimately draw in the first round of the playoffs, Philadelphia has shown no fear in the face of uncertainty.