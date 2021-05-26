Kyrie Irving Condemns “Subtle Racism” From Boston Celtics Fans

A look back at the NBA playoff history for each of the four play-in tournament matchups, including two teams meeting for the first time ever. Over the NBA’s storied history, numerous changes have been made to the NBA postseason. The reasons for the change vary, sometimes it’s to create more excitement, sometimes it’s to level the playing field and give more teams a chance to advanced. Very often, change is made to reduce travel and increase player safety. No matter the reason, change is nothing new in the NBA postseason.