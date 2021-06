Last week brought the news that Amazon was set to acquire legendary film studio MGM for just over $8 billion, a merger that would give the tech-giant turned entertainment producer control of franchises like Rocky, Robocop, Legally Blonde, Fargo, The Pink Panther, and more. Notably this deal would also make Amazon the distributor for MGM's biggest franchise, the James Bond series. Thanks to the decades long deal that has been in place, Amazon doesn't actually own the Bond film series or have a creative say in how the movies are made, but that hasn't stopped some from worrying about how they'll handle Bond moving forward.