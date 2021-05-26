Tributes pour in for Telford chef, 27, as fundraiser reaches more than £26,000 for family

The renowned bartender speaks to Port about distilling gin, creating cocktails, and his perfect martini. Nick Strangeway is fun to interview. Down to earth, unpretentious and outspoken, Strangeway tells it like it is, or at least how he sees it, which is often the same thing. Whilst this could explain why he doesn’t like working for others, “I tend to piss people off and they piss me off,” it’s still easy see how he has become renowned not only within the London bar scene, but internationally. He’s curious, innovative, and he knows his stuff. Since starting his career under Dick Bradsell (creator of the Bramble and the Espresso Martini) Strangeway has helped set up the hugely successful Hawksmoor, various hotel bars (including the Bulgari Hotel London, the St. Pancras Hotel, and Punch Room at The London EDITION) and developed a collection of small-batch vodkas for Absolut. He also has a long-standing partnership with Mark Hix. He might not like describing himself as a mixologist, “it’s bit of a pretentious word for being a bartender”, but he’s picked up awards along the way for being one. Nick’s latest role is co-founder and designated cocktail and spirit creator at Hepple Spirits, which produces gin, amongst a few other things, in a remote part of the Northumberland National Park.