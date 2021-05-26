Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Tributes pour in for Telford chef, 27, as fundraiser reaches more than £26,000 for family

By Charlotte Bentley
Shropshire Star
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of a young renowned chef from Telford have been joined by people across the industry in remembering their son. Luke Henderson, a chef from Hadley, who recently opened his own restaurant in Oslo, Norway, took his own life after a battle with his mental health at the age of 27.

www.shropshirestar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Glover
Person
Cliff Henderson
Person
Tom Kerridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rich Family#Fundraising#Telford#Mental Health#Charity#Hadley Park House#Samaritans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Norway
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Cancerquestmedianetwork.co.uk

Oldham family fundraises for more research into brain tumours

An Oldham family is going the distance to raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity after they received a devastating diagnosis. Alison O’Donnell has been the driving force behind a series of fundraising events for the charity after her father Michael was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2019. Two...
Public Safetybordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Family tribute to 26-year-old killed in Telford as four charged

THE family of a man killed in an incident in Telford last Friday have paid tribute to 'a perfect' son, brother and friend. West Mercia Police have formally identified Peter Cairns – who had autism – as the 26-year-old who was attacked and seriously injured in Telford on Friday June 11.
Worldclubofmozambique.com

More than 1,000 families resettled in Chipanga and Cateme received DUAT’s

Vila de Moatize Municipal Council, in partnership with the mining company Vale Mozambique, recently handed over more than 1,000 Land Use and Benefit Right Titles (DUATs) to families resettled in Cateme and Chipanga. The delivery of the DUAT titles took place in a phased manner, initially benefiting more than 290...
WorldBBC

Leicester postman returns Father's Day letter sent to heaven

A mother whose eight-year-old daughter posted a Father's Day letter addressed to her dad in heaven said she was overwhelmed when it was returned to her by a postman. The postman, who recently lost his own father, managed to track down Sarah Tully after a social media appeal. He said...
AnimalsPosted by
UPI News

British family reunited with lost dog after more than 11 years

June 21 (UPI) -- An England family had an unexpected reunion when a veterinarian called to report their lost dog had been found -- after more than 11 years. Sarah Covell, of Buckland Newton, Dorset, said the Jack Russell terrier named Crumpet was only 3 months old when she vanished from the family's back yard in 2010.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Mom of terminally ill child responds to abusive note she received for parking in disabled spot

The mom of a terminally ill child was furious after she found a hateful note on the windshield of her car, accusing her of stealing the parking spot reserved for disabled people at a hospital. Emma Doherty's child, Bobby has gone through countless operations and spent half his life in intensive care. She elaborated on her child's condition on Facebook and replied to the nasty message, reminding people that all disabilities are not visible. Doherty asked people not to write passive-aggressive hateful messages or judge people before actually knowing what they are going through. She found the hateful message on her car when they visited the Alder Hey Children’s hospital in Liverpool, England, reported The Huffington Post.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's family home is a cosy London retreat

MasterChef presenter John Torode lives in London with his wife Lisa Faulkner. The couple met on the cooking show in 2010, and have gone on to host their own culinary programme together, John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen. Lisa already had an adopted daughter, Billie, when the couple started dating in 2012 and John has four children from a previous relationship.
Celebritiesgreatbritishchefs.com

Stuart Collins

When Stuart Collins started out washing up in a butcher’s shop in Aston, Staffordshire, he can’t have known that his future career would take him to some of the best Michelin-starred restaurants in the UK. When he eventually progressed into helping cook hog roasts, before cooking simple but well-sourced food at a pub called The Bradford Arms, the idea of going to Qatar to open multi-million-pound restaurants with brigades of chefs from all four corners of the world would have sounded insane. But after starting catering college, Stuart eventually found himself in the kitchen at City Rhodes, Gary Rhodes’ Michelin-starred restaurant – the first step on his journey to becoming a top chef.
Travelmarketresearchtelecast.com

Prince Harry would travel with his son Archie Harrison to the United Kingdom in a reconciliation plan

Expectations for the return of prince harry to the UK with her firstborn Archie Harrisonout of 2 are getting higher and higher. It is believed that the Duke of Sussex will arrive on British soil in the next few days to be at the unveiling of the statue of his late mother, the Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on July 1, on what would have been his 60th birthday.
Restaurantsworldcapitaltimes.com

10 of the UK’s best beach cafes and bars, chosen by readers

The coastal path between Eyemouth and Saint Abbs is littered with tales of smugglers and shipwrecks. Names like Cauldron Cove and Horsecastle Bay hint at dark deeds and dangerous tides. In Saint Abbs the Ebbcarrs Cafe serves hearty portions of the daily catch – langoustines, lobster, dressed crab and steaming bowls of Cullen skink – to weary walkers. Fishing is a family business. The boats in the harbour that supply the cafe are owned by a generation whose ancestors perished in the 1881 fishing disaster, when 189 men – fathers and sons – lost their lives in a freak storm. In fact, the food was so good that we stopped in again on the way back.
EntertainmentThe Independent

Marco Pierre White: ‘I think struggle is really important in life’

Marco Pierre White is busy turning solid oak sleepers into paths to his shepherd’s hut, and carrying out tree surgery in his garden at the Rudloe in Wiltshire. For the last year or so, throughout the lockdowns, he’s been occupied with creating wildflower meadows, tending his shorthorn cattle and Wiltshire horn sheep (the songbirds use their unshorn wool as nesting material, he explains), dry stone walling, planting a fig orchard and pruning. “I like getting my hands dirty,” says the celebrated chef and long-called enfant terrible.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

‘What the hell is this?’: American’s review of British beach goes viral

An American’s review of a British beach quickly went viral after he shared his disappointing experience online.“What the hell is this?” Nick Alexander, originally from Miami, said upon visiting Weston-super-Mare for the first time.Mr Alexander made the comments in a series of videos uploaded to Tiktok, which have since been viewed more than 100,000 times.Alongside footage of him wading through silty, mud-like sand at low tide, he said: “I don’t know who decided to call this a beach – but where I come from beaches don’t look like this.”In another video, Mr Alexander added: “Today I tried to go...
Recipesirvinetimes.com

Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain to front new BBC cookery show

The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain will present a new cookery series for the BBC. Nadiya’s Fast Flavours will feature the star sharing her favourite recipes with viewers, from healthy snacks to comfort food, the broadcaster said. Hussain, who won the sixth series of Bake Off in 2015,...
Food & Drinkstravelawaits.com

12 Delicious Food Festivals To Visit In The UK

There’s no better way to experience travel than through food, and visiting a food festival can be a great way to discover new dishes and foods from around the world. From local delicacies you’d never heard of to foods of faraway places, food festivals will introduce you to makers and producers right on your doorstep as well as those who bring their favorite food from other shores. The only problem is choosing what to taste! Get ready for a journey through food with our pick of food festivals to visit in the UK.
Drinksport-magazine.com

Questions of Taste: Nick Strangeway

The renowned bartender speaks to Port about distilling gin, creating cocktails, and his perfect martini. Nick Strangeway is fun to interview. Down to earth, unpretentious and outspoken, Strangeway tells it like it is, or at least how he sees it, which is often the same thing. Whilst this could explain why he doesn’t like working for others, “I tend to piss people off and they piss me off,” it’s still easy see how he has become renowned not only within the London bar scene, but internationally. He’s curious, innovative, and he knows his stuff. Since starting his career under Dick Bradsell (creator of the Bramble and the Espresso Martini) Strangeway has helped set up the hugely successful Hawksmoor, various hotel bars (including the Bulgari Hotel London, the St. Pancras Hotel, and Punch Room at The London EDITION) and developed a collection of small-batch vodkas for Absolut. He also has a long-standing partnership with Mark Hix. He might not like describing himself as a mixologist, “it’s bit of a pretentious word for being a bartender”, but he’s picked up awards along the way for being one. Nick’s latest role is co-founder and designated cocktail and spirit creator at Hepple Spirits, which produces gin, amongst a few other things, in a remote part of the Northumberland National Park.