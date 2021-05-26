Cancel
Flat-Pack Pasta: Like Ikea Furniture Without The Weird Wrench

By Kristina Panos
hackaday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to food packaging, there’s no bigger scam than potato chip bags, right? People complain about the air (nitrogen, actually) inside, but it’s there for a reason — nitrogen pushes out oxygen, so the chips live in a state of factory-fresh dormancy until you rip open the bag and release the gas. If you want flat-pack chips, there’s always those uniformly-shaped potato slurry wafers that come in a can. But even those usually manage to have a few broken ones.

