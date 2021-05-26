Union workers are rallying in Meyersdale and across the state. Here's what we know.
Health care workers at the Meyersdale Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center along Hospital Drive took to the streets in a protest on Tuesday afternoon. Employees gathered in search of support from the community after trying to negotiate a work-related contract for months with their employer, Guardian Healthcare. The contract of Service Employees International Union aka SEIU, expired at the end of March, has been extended until the end of July.www.dailyamerican.com