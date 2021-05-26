Cancel
Meyersdale, PA

Union workers are rallying in Meyersdale and across the state. Here's what we know.

Daily American Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth care workers at the Meyersdale Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center along Hospital Drive took to the streets in a protest on Tuesday afternoon. Employees gathered in search of support from the community after trying to negotiate a work-related contract for months with their employer, Guardian Healthcare. The contract of Service Employees International Union aka SEIU, expired at the end of March, has been extended until the end of July.

Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Fewer than 1,000 cases reported for first time since October

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 872 additional coronavirus cases Monday on top of 1,111 Sunday, totaling 1,983 over two days. Monday’s total was the first time fewer than 1,000 daily cases were added to the state’s pandemic total since 672 cases were reported Oct. 5, which was also a Monday. The two-day total is the lowest since Oct. 6. Monday also marks the Wolf’s ...
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa.'s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Which states have the most confirmed coronavirus cases (5/17/2021): Where does Pa. stand?

Pennsylvania health officials announced 872 new coronavirus cases on Monday. These new cases bring the statewide total to 1,187,115. California has reported 3,768,805 confirmed cases as of 12:45 p.m. ET on May 17, the most reported by any state in the country, according to CNN. In all, the United States has reported more than 32,945,821 cases, with at least 586,001 deaths related to coronavirus.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

What you need to know before Pennsylvania’s primary election

PITTSBURGH — The next election in Pennsylvania is the 2021 primary election on May 18. Here is a guide to help ensure everything goes smoothly when you cast your ballot. When you vote in a primary election, you are choosing candidate(s) you want to see on the general election ballot in November. The candidate(s) who get the highest number of votes in the primary go on to run in the general election for each political party.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WHYY

Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday. That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according...