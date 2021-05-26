Magnum hiring 3rd Shift Line Haul Driver

Magnum is a leader in the LTL Freight Industry. Magnum is looking for immediate placement of CDL Class A Line Haul drivers. This job consists of nightly drop & hooks. Line Haul runs between other Magnum terminals. Magnum prides itself on safety and service with quality equipment. If you are looking for a change? Want to work for a leader! You need to apply today! Drivemagnum.com **DRIVER HOME DAILY** Benefits: This is a full-time position with a full benefits package available: