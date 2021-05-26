Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Magnum hiring 3rd Shift Line Haul Driver

ruralradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagnum is a leader in the LTL Freight Industry. Magnum is looking for immediate placement of CDL Class A Line Haul drivers. This job consists of nightly drop & hooks. Line Haul runs between other Magnum terminals. Magnum prides itself on safety and service with quality equipment. If you are looking for a change? Want to work for a leader! You need to apply today! Drivemagnum.com **DRIVER HOME DAILY** Benefits: This is a full-time position with a full benefits package available:

ruralradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Life Insurance#Job Placement#Cdl#Fsa#Time#Accident Insurance#Cancer Insurance#Eap#Magnum#Details Magnum#Freight#Ltl#Line#Business#Quality Equipment#Immediate Placement#E Verify#Drug Free Workplace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Jobsruralradio.com

Magnum – Kearney, NE – Line Haul Driver

Trucks keep America moving. And if you're looking to move up, Magnum is looking for you. Magnum has immediate openings for third shift CDL Class A Line Haul drivers out of their Kearney terminal. Magnum is a family owned business, and offers a generous benefit package including medical, dental, 401K with company match, paid holidays and more. Overtime after 40 hours. Drivers will be home daily. Click here for job description.
JobsYork News-Times

Truck Drivers

Deweese Sand & Gravel has the following open position:. •Class A CDL Truck Drivers - $16.25 - $19.00 per hour. Up to 70 hours per week. Home Nights! Some positions may be full-time. Benefits Offered: Medical, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance, as well as 401K with company match. Deweese Sand...
Jobsstar883.com

Industrial Production Line Painter, 1st Shift, Up to $20 PH, Med. Ins. Pd. $500 Sign-On Bonus

Title: Industrial Production Line Painter, 1st Shift, Up to $20 PH, Med. Ins. Pd. $500 Sign-On Bonus. Description: Home Guard Industries is a producer of Windows, Entry Doors, and Security / Storm Doors. We have been in business for 36 years. We are a debt free business where employees are highly valued. We are currently in need of an industrial production line painter to support our entry door department.
Politicsswark.today

City of Hope Now Hiring for Driver/Laborer in the Street Department

Successful applicants will be responsible for the safe and efficient operation of City-owned trucks used in transporting earth and construction material, solid waste, and other materials as required and directed. Successful applicants will periodically be required to operate certain maintenance equipment including tractors, excavators, sweepers, vacuums and loaders. A valid...
Jobsexplorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Weekday Assembly Line Workers

Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Weekday Assemblers. As an Assembler (4 days/10-hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!
RestaurantsCNN

McDonald's is hiking pay -- but only for some workers

New York (CNN Business) — McDonald's is the latest restaurant to say it's raising wages in a bid to attract workers. The company is increasing hourly employees' pay by about 10%, it announced Thursday -- but the change applies only to a small percentage of staff. Entry-level employees will earn...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Difficult shifts pose hiring challenge

Sometimes, people just don't want to work. Well, OK, in general I guess that's true, too. What is also true is there are some shifts that workers find unappealing. Late nights and weekends, for example, can be viewed as undesirable. The percentage of businesses with unfilled positions is at its...
Labor Issuescommunityvoiceks.com

Fast-Food Workers Strike for $15 Minimum Wage

Last year, McDonalds made nearly $5 billion, which allowed it to increase dividends to shareholders and pay its CEO more than $10 million. A big win for them, but little for their employees. That’s the ongoing complaint that led members of Stand Up KC and McDonald’s workers to take to...
EconomyPosted by
Estill Post

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Estill

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Estill: 1. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required (Tillman); 2. Licensed? $4,000 Minimum Guaranteed Starting; 3. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - COVID-19 - $60.00/Hour $2400/Weekly; 4. Satellite TV Technician/Cable Installation Techs $60k Training; 5. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 6. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,092 per week; 7. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,024 per week; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $1992.3 / Week; 9. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - $49.76/Hour $1990/Weekly; 10. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 5/7/21, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver;
Bicycleskonaworld.com

CALL IT BLUE STEEL. CALL IT MAGNUM. THE STEEL ROVES ARE HERE!

The Roves have become synonymous with adventure. This year we will be rolling out five models in 1x and 2x drivetrains, steel and aluminum options, and numerous price points. Today we’re starting with three gorgeous steel models that are sure to catch the eye of Cromoly fans everywhere: The Rove LTD, Rove DL and Rove. Feast your eyes on these 650B beauties!
Industryheavyliftpfi.com

Europatrans hauls OxyTrucks

Heavy haulage specialist Europatrans, member of the EMS-Fehn-Group, has transported four OxyTrucks mobile oxygen filling stations from Lübeck to Hamburg Airport to support the fight against Covid-19 in India. Each of the OxyTrucks, donated by Raytheon Technologies, can transport approximately 270,000 litres of oxygen. Normally, they are used by military...
Economycasinobeats.com

Swintt to ‘shift up another gear’ following Flood hire

Swintt has strengthened its senior management team via the appointment of David Flood as chief technology officer, as the igaming provider aims to “shift up another gear”. At the group, Flood will gain responsibility for the delivery and operational running of game and platform development, as well as IT systems globally. This includes ensuring that new systems and products are developed on time, to budget and integrated in an efficient manner.