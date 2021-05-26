Cancel
Presidential Election

Leading Presidential Historian Of This Era Compares Biden To Past Presidents

KEDM
 8 days ago

NPR's Sam Sanders recently spoke with Doris Kearns Goodwin, who is considered to be one of the leading presidential historians of this era, about how Biden compares to past presidents. She was part of a top-secret meeting the president had earlier this year at the start of his presidency with...

Biden won't create presidential commission on Capitol riot

President Biden won't appoint a presidential commission to look into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot despite Republicans blocking a congressional panel to review it, the White House said Thursday. Press Secretary Jen Psaki told Axios that Biden believes Congress is the proper entity to set up a review board. "Congress...
Exclusive: Biden opposes a presidential commission for Jan. 6

President Biden has decided against appointing his own commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection and will instead increase pressure on Congress to establish a committee, White House officials tell Axios. Why it matters: Some House Democrats suggested Biden create a presidential commission after Senate Republicans blocked the establishment of...
Letter: Biden a weak president

Now is there anyone who thinks Biden is doing a good job? I didn't think so. Let's take our Southern borders, oh, that's right. We don't have a Southern border.They say if illegal immigrants continue to enter our country at the current rate, there will be 2 million just this year.
Biden taps Vice President Harris to lead effort on voting rights

(CNN) - President Joe Biden announced Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the administration's push to protect voting rights. "I'm asking Vice President Harris to help these efforts and lead them among her many other responsibilities. With her leadership and your support, we're going to overcome again, I promise you, but it's going to a hell of a lot of work," Biden said.
President Biden is right to redefine infrastructure

President Biden is in ongoing talks to discuss his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Ever since its release, critics have claimed that many aspects of the plan have nothing to do with infrastructure. However, that isn't really fair. Today's economy requires the definition of infrastructure to go beyond traditional transit systems like roads and bridges. In fact, the Cambridge Dictionary defines "infrastructure" as the "basic systems and services that a country or organization uses in order to work effectively." This definition opens up the concept of infrastructure to include the things that make society function — allowing workers to do their jobs, businesses to grow, and people to transfer knowledge and information. The traditional examples of infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and railways are hugely important. The delays caused by traffic jams alone cost the economy more than $120 billion every year in lost productivity.
Why Biden Is Not a Transformational President

Yves here. Readers are commenting regularly on what a damp squib Biden is proving to be, despite continuing aggressive press air cover. A fresh example from a fax machine in yesterday's Links:. In "election '24" news, Biden has already blown it:. "U.S. President Joe Biden will rely on ally countries...
Hannity on press coverage of President Biden

HANNITY: -- that makes you happy. I will buy you a chicken, a pet chicken. Anyway, Tucker, thank you. HANNITY: Anyway, welcome to HANNITY. Busy night tonight. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is here. Texas Senator Ted Cruz will join us. Rick Santorum with his very first interview since getting canned by fake news CNN.
FORUM 2: No: Comparing Biden to FDR is a farce

PRESIDENT JOE Biden's first 100 days in the Oval Office have been eventful, to say the least, but comparing his tenure during this period to past presidents like Franklin D. Roosevelt is an insult to FDR. However, that has not stopped a parade of pundits from comparing Biden to past...
FORUM 1: Is it too early to compare Joe Biden to past presidents? Yes: But Biden has an opportunity for greatness

IT'S NOT TOO early to think about legacy, and Joe Biden is doing so. The Biden administration took office faced with some of the biggest challenges a new president has ever had to grapple with—from the massive economic downturn, to the out-of-control coronavirus, to the climate crisis, to a nationwide racial justice reckoning, to a large swath of Americans believing Donald Trump's big lie and questioning whether Biden won the election, which has sparked a crisis in our democracy.
The Conservative Publishing Industry Has a Joe Biden Problem

In the conservative book world, nothing is supposed to set off a gold rush like a new Democratic president. Ever since Bill Clinton inspired a wave of right-wing best sellers in the '90s, publishing houses that cater to Republican readers have learned to make the most of a new villain in the Oval Office, churning out polemics and exposés that aim to capitalize on fear of the new president.
From and Fuller: The GOP Pushback on the Biden Political Boom

Every Thursday, the Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment. This week, From and Fuller discuss the GOP's attempts to run against Joe Biden and his high approval ratings. This includes Republicans organizing around state level social issues like transgender rights, abortion, the teaching of critical race theory and voting rights.