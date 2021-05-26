Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Extreme heat drives 'high risk' summer for U.S. power, especially in California

By Scott DiSavino
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uicAc_0aCEFZxD00

(Reuters) - Extreme heat this summer could create energy shortfalls in California, Texas, New England and the U.S. West and Central regions, the organization responsible for North American electric reliability warned on Wednesday.

California is most at risk of power shortages this summer as the state increasingly relies on intermittent energy sources like wind and solar, and as climate change causes more extreme heat events, drought and wildfires across the U.S. West.

“California is at risk of energy emergencies during periods of normal peak summer demand and high risk when above-normal demand is widespread in the West,” the North AmericanElectric Reliability Corp (NERC) said in its 2021 Summer Reliability Assessment.

Last summer, utilities in the Golden State imposed rotating blackouts that left over 400,000 homes and businesses without power for up to 2-1/2 hours when energy supplies ran short during a couple hot days in August.

That was just a sliver of California’s nearly 40 million people, but could happen again this summer as utilities increasingly rely on renewable sources of energy as the state phases out power from carbon-emitting fuels like natural gas by 2045.

In response to last August’s supply shortages, California utilities boosted total supplies to 63.4 gigawatts (GW), which is a slight increase from 2020, with another 3.4 GW of new resources in late stage planning for addition this summer.

Without those new resources, NERC warned the California area would only have a reserve margin of 17.6%, which is below the 18.4% target local operators consider necessary to maintain reliability. The California area includes parts of northwest Mexico.

One gigawatt can power about a million U.S. homes on averagebut as few as 200,000 during a hot summer day when consumerscrank up their air conditioners.

NERC said most of the additional resources expected this summer were solar that can provide energy only during the day but will not be available when demand remains high in the early evening.

NERC said California will rely on imports from elsewhere in the West to “maintain reliability when demand peaks in the afternoon and to ramp up even further for several hours as internal resources (like solar power) draw down.”

But reliance on imports “heightens the risk that operators will need to use energy emergency alerts - and trigger the shedding of firm load (rotating blackouts) in above-normal heat conditions ... at times,” NERC said.

Moreover, in addition to low reserves, California and the entire U.S. West will have to deal with heightened wildfire risk and a severe drought that has already reduced the region’s hydropower output.

NERC said batteries will help meet some of California’s demand this summer, but the state is only expected to have 675 megawatts (MW) of new battery systems on line at the start of the summer with another 825 MW entering service later in the summer.

Elsewhere in the United States, NERC said power supplies should be adequate to meet demand under normal circumstances but noted extreme weather events could cause shortages in Texas, the Central U.S., and New England.

In Texas, which suffered an extreme cold event in February that forced utilities to impose rotating outages, NERC said the state’s increasing reliance on intermittent wind power will require operators to have more “flexible resources to cover periods of low-wind output.” Flexible resources include gas-fired plants.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Business
State
Texas State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Systems#Power Plants#Energy Resources#Low Power#Summer Heat#Wind Energy#Nerc#Averagebut#Extreme Heat#Extreme Weather Events#Intermittent Wind Power#Power Shortages#California Utilities#Power Supplies#Drought#Energy Supplies#Natural Gas#Energy Emergency#Periods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

Natural Gas Forwards Sizzle as June Heat Jolts Futures Market

Forecasts promising toasty temperatures during the second week of June prompted double-digit gains for natural gas forwards prices at numerous Lower 48 hubs during the trading week ended June 2, according to NGI’s Forward Look. A prominent increase in cooling demand expectations from forecasts over the Memorial Day weekend sent...
California Statekalw.org

How California Is Preparing For This Year's Extreme Drought

As California emerges out of nearly a year-and-a half of a global pandemic, we are entering into another crisis: drought. Nearly three quarters of the state is in extreme drought. The snow-pack is almost gone and some local counties have started imposing mandatory water restrictions. If this sounds familiar, it’s...
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

Natural Gas Futures Prices Slide Further on Less Supportive Weather, EIA Data

A sub-triple-digit storage injection couldn’t prevent another drop in natural gas futures on Thursday, the second in a row. Instead, reduced intensity in projected June heat sent the July Nymex gas futures contract down 3.4 cents to $3.041. August slipped 3.5 cents to $3.059. At A Glance:. EIA reports 98...
The Dalles, ORspglobal.com

The Dalles Dam water forecast continues to fall, driving power forwards to record highs

The Dalles Dam water supply forecast is sitting 22 points below year-ago levels with the weather outlook indicating prolonged below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures, raising concerns over summer supply conditions and driving power forwards to record levels. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Although...
California StateSFGate

First day of summer brings excessive heat, fire concerns in California

Meteorological summer (June through August) began at 12 a.m. Tuesday, and already heat and wildfire concerns in the Golden State are ramping upward. Much of California's Central Valley from Bakersfield to Redding is under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures in spots expected to spike over 105 degrees. The combination...
TrafficCNBC

Brent hits $70 on demand prospects of U.S. summer driving season

Brent crude futures for August gained 83 cents, or 1.2%, to $70.15 a barrel by 0223 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $67.61 a barrel, up $1.29, or nearly 2% from Friday's close, with no settlement price for Monday due to a U.S. public holiday. Oil...
Energy Industrymichaelsavage.com

Banning Natural Gas to Homes?!?! You Heard that Right

Cities are considering measures to phase out gas hookups amid climate concerns, spurring some states to outlaw such prohibitions. Some major cities including San Francisco have either enacted or proposed measures to ban or discourage the use of natural gas in new homes. A growing fight is unfolding across America...
Texas StateKHOU

Energy regulators warn Texas is at 'elevated risk' for summer power shortage

SAN ANTONIO — North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) assessors say there is an "elevated risk" for a summer power shortage caused by severe weather in Texas. NERC oversees all North American power grid operators and regulators, including Texas's ERCOT. Researchers warned of an extreme low-wind, high-heat scenario. They say...
California Statespglobal.com

Western utilities, states battle California over summer power-sharing plan

Determined to avoid a repeat of last summer's rotating outages, the California ISO and state energy regulators have rolled out a series of reforms to bolster the Golden State's precarious power supplies. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Among them are widely praised initiatives...
Sacramento, CAYubaNet

Widespread moderate and high heat risk Sunday through Wednesday

May 27, 2021 – Dry weather with temperatures near or above average through the week. Hot conditions will develop early next week. Other than a few thin high clouds entering northwest California ahead of the next trough, skies are clear across interior NorCal early this morning. Surface pressure gradient has begun to trend onshore, and local cooling from an increased Delta Breeze has spread inland to around the Sacramento area and across the northern San Joaquin Valley. Current temperatures range from the 30s in the colder mountain valleys, to the 50s in the Delta Breeze influenced areas of the Central Valley (mild 60s to lower 70s elsewhere in the valley).
EnvironmentNevada Appeal

Experts forecast high fire risk amid extreme drought

Don’t be fooled by recent storms and cooler weather: during an interagency fire briefing with the Governor’s Office earlier this month, experts predicted that Nevada will see extreme drought and notable wildfire risk this summer. Throughout the state, snowpack is diminishing rapidly, and mid- to high-elevation areas face the worst...
Energy IndustryTimes Union

Grid operators say NY has enough power for summer heat

RENSSELAER — The New York Independent System Operator, which coordinates the flow of electricity through the state’s grid, said Wednesday there should be adequate power to get through the summer. NYISO reported that the state has 41,071 megawatts worth of capacity to meet expected peak demand. Electric usage in New...
Sierra Vista, AZmyheraldreview.com

Wildfire risk extreme this summer, officials say

COCHISE COUNTY − With dry weather conditions, little moisture and frequent winds, local first responders are urging the community to be proactive this year in reducing the risk of wildfires. “We’re at a high risk,” said Kaleb Mauzy, battalion chief at Fry Fire District. “Temperatures are in the high 90s...
Georgia Statesavannahceo.com

Georgia Power Encourages Customers to Review their Current Rate Plan as Temperatures Heat Up Ahead of Summer

With temperatures across Georgia climbing, Georgia Power is reminding customers to review their current rate plan ahead of summer heat to help ensure they are enrolled in the one that best fits their energy usage. The company offers a variety of flexible and customizable rate plans to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills.