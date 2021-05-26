Sigrid Returns With Brand New Single And Video, ‘Mirror’

After teasing the single earlier this week, Angels & Airwaves have just shared the triumphant, soaring Euphoria – along with an accompanying Tom DeLonge-directed video. “In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst, and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken homes,” the frontman says.