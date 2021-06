Ivy Tech Community College presents College Information Night at the Porter County Salvation Army office at US 6 and State Road 149. The event is Tuesday June 22nd, starting at 3:30 pm. Have you thought about going back to school and aren’t sure how or are you looking to change careers? You can ask questions and learn about classes offered, financial aid and all that Ivy Tech has to offer. Refreshments will be provided. Call the Porter County Salvation Army to register, 219-762-9191.