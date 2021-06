As many thought would happen the Miami Dolphins announced today that they were releasing veteran safety, Bobby McCain. Everyone knows that the NFL is a cutthroat business and business is business. Cutting McCain saves the Phins 5.65 million dollars and they did just draft a safety and have brought in at least one other veteran safety for a tryout. In the end, don’t feel too bad for McCain as he has already made more money playing a game he loves than most will in their lifetime and will continue to make a ton of money playing for someone in the NFL, it just won’t be in Miami any longer.