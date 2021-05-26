Cancel
MLB

MLB The Show 21 Soundtrack: Next-Gen Highlight Video Arrives Set to Royal Blood Song

By Matt Couden
vgr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MLB The Show 21 soundtrack packs plenty of music to keep fans enjoying every pitch, hit, and fielding play in the game. There are currently over 20 songs in the game’s playlist, including tunes by AC/DC, Onyx, Gorillaz, Juvenile, and Foo Fighters. With a new song recently added to that list, The Show released a highlight reel music video clip for the Royal Blood song featuring next-generation in-game footage mixed with the artist.

