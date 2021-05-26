Cancel
Luray, VA

Still flying at 97: Autobiography recounts WWII pilot's life

By MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press
 8 days ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - If he's not airborne, there's a good chance you will find 97-year-old John Billings at his home airport in Luray, Virginia. A recent heart attack prevents him, for now, from piloting solo, but he still routinely flies his Cessna four-seater when a co-pilot can join him. A lifetime of flying, going back to his days as a 21-year-old bomber pilot in Italy and then flying secret missions with the Office of Strategic Services, the forerunner to the CIA, is recounted in "Special Duties Pilot," an autobiography scheduled for release next month by Pen and Sword Books.

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

