CommerceNext announced that nominations for its 2021 CommerceNexty Awards are now open. The CommerceNexty Awards are presented by Bloomreach and celebrate excellence in ecommerce and digital marketing and will be judged by CommerceNext’s Advisory Board, which is a group of more than 30 ecommerce and retail leaders. Winners will be announced at CommerceNext IRL, which takes place September 28–29, 2021, in New York City. The invite-only conference provides a collaborative, communal space where marketing leaders from retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands can share marketing best practices.