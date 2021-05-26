Film Review: Cruella is exhilarating to witness & delectably good fun
Cruella tells the story of the titular villain (played by Emma Stone) back in her early days before she became the monstrous, despicable fashion icon/dog-killer we know today. Known formerly as Estella, we briefly follow her childhood in 1964 as she revels in her rebellious streak as she punches her way through school both physically and mentally. She has much spirit and determination but she is seen as disorderly and out of control. However, she is tempered with love and compassion thanks to her mother Catherine (Emily Beecham) who sees the good in her.