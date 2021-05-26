Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Film Review: Cruella is exhilarating to witness & delectably good fun

By Administrator
theaureview.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruella tells the story of the titular villain (played by Emma Stone) back in her early days before she became the monstrous, despicable fashion icon/dog-killer we know today. Known formerly as Estella, we briefly follow her childhood in 1964 as she revels in her rebellious streak as she punches her way through school both physically and mentally. She has much spirit and determination but she is seen as disorderly and out of control. However, she is tempered with love and compassion thanks to her mother Catherine (Emily Beecham) who sees the good in her.

www.theaureview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Kelly Marcel
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emily Beecham
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#True Love#Real Love#Real Life Stories#Disney Costumes#Australian#The Rolling Stones#The Ohio Players#Baroness#Time#Fun#Witness#Pantomime Performances#Imagination#Brimming Glee#Moments#Props#Spins Estella#Origin Stories#Sympathy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Cruella First Reactions: Emma Stone Is Fabulous in Impeccably Designed, Perfectly Cast Reimagining of A Classic Disney Villain

Disney’s latest reimagining of its animated classics looks back at the origin of Cruella de Vil, with Emma Stone portraying the One Hundred and One Dalmatians villain. Titled Cruella, the live-action movie arrives in theaters and on Disney+ (with Premier Access) in two weeks, but critics have already seen it and begun sharing their thoughts on social media. Going by this initial buzz, Cruella is a surprisingly fun prequel, particularly delightful in its performances and all of its design elements, especially the costuming.
Movies/Film

Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
MoviesVox

There’s no good reason for Cruella to exist. If you can get past that, it’s pretty fun.

Disney’s Cruella is a completely unnecessary movie. I know it is. You know it is. It’s the latest in a long line of films and TV shows designed to tell us about the secret origins of beloved figures from earlier stories, in this case Cruella de Vil, the memorably fur coat-obsessed villain of Disney’s 1961 animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Cruella’s origins lie in Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians, and she was memorably played by Glenn Close in the 1996 remake of the animated film.
Beauty & Fashionglittermagrocks.com

REVIEW: Buckle Up for Emma Stone in Dark, Twisted, and Fashionable New Film ‘Cruella’

Cruella, an origin story for the 101 Dalmatians villain starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, begins with Estella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland), daughter to a single mom, who seems always to be getting into one sordid adventure after another. With her black and white signature hair, we get an intro to her fast-paced and turbulent life as a child and her dreams of wanting to become a fashion designer when she grows up.
MoviesDerrick

Review: ‘Cruella’ is dazzling fun but shows too much sympathy for the de Vil

It may seem counterintuitive, but the easiest way to enjoy “Cruella” — and it’s plenty enjoyable, even when it overstays its welcome — is to try and forget that it has much of anything to do with “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.” The filmmakers, of course, do not always make this easy. In line with the Walt Disney Company’s nostalgia-tickling, franchise-building corporate imperatives, they have been tasked with revisiting that 1961 animated chestnut and spinning off a live-action origin story for its memorable fascist-fashionista villain, Cruella de Vil. And so they pile on the tie-in references galore. Those famous spotted dogs make an appearance. You’ll recognize key supporting characters from their names, like Roger and Anita, Horace and Jasper, and you’ll likely also pick up on a snippet of the original film’s signature tune: “Cruella de Vil/ Cruella de Vil/ If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will … ”
Beauty & Fashionvitalthrills.com

Cruella Review: The Emmas Deliver the Fireworks

Stylish, calculating and beautiful with a pair of perfectly-pitched performances from its two leads, Cruella is an apt reflection of the life its heroine (Emma Stone) wants to lead but may be a decade too late in getting there. A prequel humanizing a villain from a 50-year-old film who literally...
MoviesSlate

The Bananas Twists of The Woman in the Window, Explained

The Woman in the Window, director Joe Wright’s twisty adaptation of A. J. Finn’s even twistier 2018 novel, is finally coming to Netflix on Friday. Originally scheduled for an October 2019 theatrical release, Disney scheduled reshoots and pushed the movie back to spring of 2020 after test-screening audiences hated its ending. Then the pandemic happened, and Disney sold the film to Netflix. Along the way, the New Yorker published a scathing profile revealing that “A.J. Finn” was a pseudonym for Dan Mallory, a former publishing executive and serial fabulist who lied about having serious illnesses, and the Hollywood Reporter published allegations of decades of abusive behavior from producer Scott Rudin.
Beauty & FashionDeadline

‘Cruella’ Review: Two Emmas & Return Of Disney’s Villain Supreme Make For Fun Origin Story

Offering two superb Emmas (Stone and Thompson) for the price of one, Disney’s anticipated reboot of one of its chief villains, the much-feared Cruella de Vil, is given new life by taking the origin-story route favored by comic book reinventions such as Joker rather than the fairy tale route employed by the Mouse House for the pair of Maleficent stand-alones from the classic Sleeping Beauty.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

The 25 Best Woman-Led Action Movies

Women's roles in films continue to grow and change as cinema evolves. No longer relegated to background characters whose sole purpose lies in supporting and motivating their male counterparts, women are stepping into the forefront in their own right. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the action movie space,...
Beauty & FashionComicBook

Cruella Reviews Released: What Do the Critics Think?

After few delays, thanks in part to a global pandemic, the origin story of one of Disney's most iconic villains is finally making its way to screens big and small. Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the titular villainess, is being released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access this Friday. Many film critics, however, have already had a chance to screen the film, and their reviews started going live on Wednesday morning.
Beauty & Fashiongeekgirlauthority.com

Movie Review: Disney’s CRUELLA

Chances are when you first heard the news about Cruella, Disney’s live-action origin story showcasing the antagonist from 101 Dalmatians, you found yourself scratching your head. Is there room in the marketplace for yet another origin story? Do we want to sympathize with a woman who sought pleasure from skinning puppies to make fur coats?
Beauty & Fashionlrmonline.com

Cruella Review: ‘Cruella’s’ High Fashion and Good Performances Overshadowed by Runtime

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action CRUELLA. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cruella follows Emma Stone as Estella, a street smart grifter with dreams of making a name for herself in the fashion world. Her journey sees her befriend familiar thieves who are always looking for the angle. The trio build a life together in 1970s London until Estella’s fashion sense piques the attention of fashion icon Baroness von Hellman. Their meeting sets Estella on a path that will lead her to become the villainous Cruella we all know.
MinoritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Cruella’s John McCrea On Queer Representation In Film

John McCrea delivers a standout performance as Artie, who meets and befriends Estella (Emma Stone) before she embraces her wicked side and becomes Cruella. Artie is not given a love story in the film and his personal relationships outside of Estella are unknown, but McCrea has previously confirmed the character is queer. Artie exudes a confidence in his identity that is quite refreshing. McCrea shared the following about queer representation in film during an interview with CinemaBlend:
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Cruella - Theatrical Review

Overview - Disney has finally made a live-action feature film based on one of their own animated properties that are actually watchable.Cruella is not only watchable, but it's punk-rock, badass, amazing, and tells a different story that hasn't really been told before, revealing some original material while paying homage to its predecessor origin film from 1961, 101 Dalmations. Cruella is Disney done right and is full of thrills, entertainment, excellent performances, and one of the best soundtracks in years. All hail, Cruella.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Reviews For The Uneasily Quarantined:Cruella

MR. BLONDE: Are you gonna bark all day little doggie? Or are you gonna bite?. Brief Plot Synopsis: London's fashion scene is all bark, some bite. Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 3.5 pairs of albino African endangered rhino slippers out of 5. Tagline: "Hello cruel world." Better...
Beauty & FashionVictoria Advocate

'Cruella' Review: Disney's live-action origins story is a vibrant, fun, cinematic triumph

The Emmas! The Fashion! The Music! “Cruella” is a vibrant, fun, cinematic triumph and the best live-action Disney film. Oscar winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are delightful to watch in the knock-down-drag-out couture battle of the century in Craig Gillespie’s origin story that takes us back to the early days of one of the greatest villains to emerge from the Mouse House.