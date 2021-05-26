Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Bicycle Safety Festival set

KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
The fifth annual Bicycle Safety Festival is set for June 12 in downtown Lafayette.

Bicyclists are invited to the day of fun for all ages with the goal of educating cyclists and motorists.

The event is made possible through a partnership between Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), Broussard & David, LLC, Bike Lafayette, the Lafayette Public Library, and ArtWalk.

According to a release from LCG, "thanks to the generosity of Broussard & David, there is no charge to attend or participate in activities."

"We continue to host this event each year to educate cyclists and motorists about bicycle safety and the rules of the road. There has been a bicycle boom over the last year in response to the pandemic, leading families and children to venture out onto the road for a socially distant way to exercise and enjoy the outdoors," said shared-sponsor and organizer Blake David. "As the school year ends and summer approaches, bicycle awareness is even more essential so we can make the roads safe for all users."

The event is set for June 12 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in Parc Sans Souci, downtown Lafayette

Among the planned activities are:

  • Safety course led by certified bike safety instructors
  • Those who complete the safety course will be eligible to win a free bicycle from Hub City Cycles
  • Bicycle inspections
  • Free bike lights and t-shirts given to the first 300 participants
  • Bike Lafayette will provide repair and maintenance demonstrations, host a family-friendly Gleaux Ride after sunset, and will gather input from cyclists on a project to create a bike map of Lafayette
  • Free bicycle registration with the Lafayette Police Department; In the event a bicycle is lost or stolen, registration makes owner identification easier when the bike is found or recovered
