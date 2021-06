* All prices are bang up to date with our snazzy widgets, while odds in copy are accurate at time of publishing but subject to change. GREYCIOUS GIRL has been in good form throughout the spring, winning on the turf track here in May, and can gain a second career victory reverted back to the all-weather. She’s the only three-year-old in the line-up and should have too many gears for her older rivals. Silent Witness has been running well and she has to be taken seriously having won on polytrack in the past. Rockesbury can’t be ruled out under a penalty either.