Royal Ascot next for Alenquer with Derby off agenda

SkySports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlenquer has Royal Ascot on his agenda having been forced to miss the Cazoo Derby and the German equivalent. A surprise winner of the Sandown Classic Trial, William Haggas was contemplating supplementing the lightly-raced colt for Epsom but a minor problem scuppered that plan. "He won't be supplemented, he had...

