CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Customer Service

SRT Technician Receives Minot Chamber EDC Eagle Award

srt.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBrady was nominated by SRT customer Shannon, who said, “Brady came to my home to install Wi-Fi. He was actually early and no one was home so he said, ‘Oh, we’ll just make another call first and come back.’ My daughter was supposed to be home but was running late when they came back, but the front door was open so I told him he could go inside. We have two small dogs who sometimes bark at strangers so when I got to the house I apologized for them. He was as nice as could be–said the dogs were no problem and he just got to work. When my daughter got home and I left, he explained everything to her, as well as which equipment needed to be returned to my previous provider. I was very impressed by this young man’s patience, expertise and customer service.”

www.srt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Polk Fleet Technician Receives National Honors

Polk County Fleet Technician Christopher Taylor was recently named the winner of the 2021 Best Young Tech Award by Endeavor Business Media, which publishes Motor Age magazine and Professional Tool & Equipment News. “This is wonderful news and the award is well-deserved for Chris,” said Robert Biller, Polk’s Fleet Management...
POLK COUNTY, FL
themountvernongrapevine.com

Bolen Receives “Wow” Award

We are pleased to give out Direct Support Professional Appreciation Awards! The “WOW!” Award goes to Diane Bolen. Her nominator said, “She is versatile and willing to do anything asked of her, including making deliveries in the box truck, and covering HPC if needed. She loves getting people out into the community and loves to challenge them by giving them new activities to try! She loves seeing how proud they are when they complete a new activity or open their paychecks.”
themountvernongrapevine.com

Green Receives Rockstar Rookie Award

We are pleased to give out Direct Support Professional Appreciation Awards! The “Rockstar Rookie” award goes to Tracy Green!. Her nominator said, “Tracy has a heart to make a difference in peoples’ lives! She is a friend, a teacher, an encourager, and a positive influence”
GREEN, OH
thecomanchechief.com

Reinke honors Ferti-Tex Ag Service Technician with PLUS Service Award

(DESHLER, Neb.) – Reinke announces that Michael Lawrence with Ferti-Tex Ag Service in Comanche has earned the PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) Certified Technician Award. The award is one of the most elite technical service designations awarded by Reinke. “Being recognized as a PLUS Certified Technician is a remarkable...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edc#Srt#Eagle
bodyshopbusiness.com

AASP/NJ Awards First Young Technician Award at NORTHEAST 2021

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recently debuted its brand-new Young Technician Award, given to a promising young technician who has worked in a member shop for less than five years. On the first night of the 2021 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, AASP/NJ Allied Board Member...
ALLIANCE, OH
KTAL

Shreveport Chamber announces 2021 ATHENA Award honorees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Greater Shreveport Chamber Business Development Connection has announced its ATHENA Leadership Award honorees, from which one person will be selected as the recipient of the 2021 ATHENA International Leadership Award. Now in its 31st year, the ATHENA Award Program will be held at 11:30 a.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA
themindencourier.com

Connor Carpenter Receives Eagle Scout Designation

Connor Carpenter of Minden Boy Scout Troop 199 received the Eagle Scout Award during a ceremony in August. Using the skills he acquired during his years in Boy Scouts, Carpenter led his troop in restoring a trail at Rowe Sanctuary. “I did my project out at Rowe Sanctuary. I restored...
MINDEN, NE
silvertonstandard.com

Silverton School Receives Resilience Award

Silverton School is back in session with an award this year. At the first Back-to-School Night since the pandemic, an national nonprofit called The Future of Schools offered the school a $25,000 Resilient Schools prize. Only 8 schools throughout the country won these awards. Silverton School’s was the highest awarded according to Amy Valentine, CEO of The Future of Schools. The award recognizes…
SILVERTON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service

Comments / 0

Community Policy