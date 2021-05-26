SRT Technician Receives Minot Chamber EDC Eagle Award

Brady was nominated by SRT customer Shannon, who said, “Brady came to my home to install Wi-Fi. He was actually early and no one was home so he said, ‘Oh, we’ll just make another call first and come back.’ My daughter was supposed to be home but was running late when they came back, but the front door was open so I told him he could go inside. We have two small dogs who sometimes bark at strangers so when I got to the house I apologized for them. He was as nice as could be–said the dogs were no problem and he just got to work. When my daughter got home and I left, he explained everything to her, as well as which equipment needed to be returned to my previous provider. I was very impressed by this young man’s patience, expertise and customer service.”