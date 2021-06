LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Andy Dalton insists he understood the situation when he signed with the Chicago Bears and wasn’t blindsided when they drafted Justin Fields. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback knows he is the starter for now. How long he stays in that spot remains to be seen. With voluntary offseason workouts underway, the two new quarterbacks are starting to get acclimated to the system and their surroundings. Dalton says his “mindset didn’t change” when the Bears traded up to draft Fields with the No. 11 pick. He says he is determined “to do everything I can to be the best player I can for this team and to help us win a lot of football games.”