Fort Payne City Council

During an offsite to the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, Club President David Allgood hosted Rotarian Vicky Kirby, President of the Fort Payne-DeKalb County Entrepreneurial Center. Kirby explained her vision of creating a hub for education and resources for those who want to grow and succeed in business. The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce will be the initial location of the E-Center, which will ultimately be located in the 50,000-square-foot “Old Sock Mill” in historic downtown Fort Payne. It will provide a physical location for a start-up business, civic organization, student, or individual to initiate or incubate a business or an idea. It will include a state-of-the-art conference room, retail space for start-up businesses to rent, reception space, professional offices, and a restaurant training area.