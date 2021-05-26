Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne City Council

By Amie Martin
mountainvalleynewspaper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Sherri Blevins On May 18, 2021, Mike McElhaney representing the Lions Club International, spoke to the Council to invite the public to build beds for needy children in DeKalb County. He explained that on June 19, 2021, the Lions Club, in partnership with “Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” a charitable…

www.mountainvalleynewspaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Fort Payne, AL
Fort Payne, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dekalb County#Dekalb County#Beds#Heavenly Peace#Needy Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Rainsville, ALsoutherntorch.com

Timmons named Interim Superintendent for DeKalb

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- At a special called meeting on May 17, Scott Timmons was appointed as Interim Superintendent for the DeKalb County Board of Education. Timmons will begin his position as Interim Superintendent on June 9, 2021. Timmons, a native of Rainsville will receive his regular monthly pay as Instructional Supervisor...
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

Repairs to police department estimated at $3 million

The Fort Payne City Council learned during a work session this week that the former City Hall, which now hosts the Fort Payne Police Department, is in dire need of repairs to make it safer and more secure. Architect Craig Peavy and designer Vanessa Vereschak of the Chattanooga firm Tinker...
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

Reader thanks law enforcement, celebrates National Police Week

I desire to express my appreciation for our Ft. Payne Policemen in this special week. The entire police force perform their duties in an exemplary manner. Police Chief David Davis was a superb choice made by the City Council this year. He was an investigator in Ft. Payne and then served with The DeKalb Sheriff’s Department.
Dekalb County, ALTimes-Journal

Repairs begin on County Road 85

During the latest DeKalb County Commission meeting, commissioners heard a brief update from County Administrator Matt Sharp on County Road 85 road repairs. In an interview with The Times-Journal, County Engineer Ben Luther said in December 2020, the county did a soil nail wall project to stabilize the roadway failure on County Road 85 about midway up the mountain.
Dekalb County, ALTimes-Journal

DeKalb County Technology Center and students recognized for achievements

DeKalb County Career Tech Supervisor Jonathan Phillips was recently elected by his fellow career tech administrators to serve as Region 1 East Vice-President for the Alabama Association of Career Technical Administrators. Phillips also serves on the Alabama Assistant State Superintendent Advisory Council for Career and Technical Education. “I’m truly humbled and honored to be elected by my fellow career tech administrators to represent them at the local and state level,” said Phillips.
Dekalb County, ALsoutherntorch.com

THE SEARCH IS ON!

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — At Tuesday’s meeting of the DeKalb County Board of Education, Dr. Jason Barnett submitted his resignation as DeKalb County Superintendent of Education, effective June 8, 2021. Barnett has accepted the position of Superintendent of Education for Guntersville City Schools. “This item is the most difficult item I...
Dekalb County, ALWHNT-TV

DeKalb County honors deputies lost to COVID-19 complications

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – A ceremony was held in DeKalb County to honor two fallen deputies. The ceremony was one of many events happening across North Alabama as part of National Police Week. The event was hosted by the First Responders Board to honor and remember Deputies Jeff Bain and Mickey...
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

Can Fort Payne afford to have a railroad overpass?

Without the railroad, Fort Payne would not have become a boom town. Although critically important to the nation’s supply chain, trains have become more of a disruption to traffic flow in 2021. A few Saturdays ago, one train disconnected from the cars it was pulling in at least two places,...
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

Rotary hosts K-12 Liberty Learning Foundation

On April 27, Rotarian Mike Shirey hosted Ms. Angie Sparks, Regional Vice President of Development at Liberty Learning Foundation. Ms. Sparks explained how her organization provides civic education programs and live experiences that improve students understanding of their community and country. Working entirely through donations, Liberty Learning Foundation provides groundbreaking resources, trains teachers, mobilizes volunteers and orchestrates emotionally charged events to teach, inspire and empower our next great Americans. An entirely non-profit organization, Liberty Learning focuses on active civics and character building programs in grades K-12 across the entire State of Alabama. Their immersive events empower schools, parents, local leaders and businesses to become good stewards of their community and country.
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

DeKalb County Community Calendar: May 8 - June 5

• The City of Rainsville annual spring cleanup begins Friday, May 28 through Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The city will have roll-off dumpsters placed behind the city shop for residents served by the City of Rainsville Sanitation Department to utilize free of charge. Proof of services via a sanitation bill is required and the dumpster will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. If you have any questions contact the Rainsville City Hall at 256-638-6331.
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

Rotary’s Fort Payne-DeKalb County Entrepreneurial Center Development progress

During an offsite to the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, Club President David Allgood hosted Rotarian Vicky Kirby, President of the Fort Payne-DeKalb County Entrepreneurial Center. Kirby explained her vision of creating a hub for education and resources for those who want to grow and succeed in business. The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce will be the initial location of the E-Center, which will ultimately be located in the 50,000-square-foot “Old Sock Mill” in historic downtown Fort Payne. It will provide a physical location for a start-up business, civic organization, student, or individual to initiate or incubate a business or an idea. It will include a state-of-the-art conference room, retail space for start-up businesses to rent, reception space, professional offices, and a restaurant training area.
Fort Payne, ALWAFF

Fort Payne celebrates National Day of Prayer at city park

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across the Tennessee Valley took part in National Day of Prayer on Thursday. Dozens of community members and city leaders came together at Fort Payne City Park for prayer and fellowship. For more than 15 years, National Day of Prayer has been recognized in Fort Payne.
Dekalb County, ALTimes-Journal

DeKalb County youth complete training during Youth Leadership Conference

An elite group of ninth and 10th graders from throughout Alabama attended the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference at the 4-H Center in Columbiana April 29-30. Students applied for the conference which focused on training future leaders. It is sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation, Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation, county Farmers Federations and Alabama Farm Credit (AFC).
Fort Payne, ALPosted by
Fort Payne Journal

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Fort Payne

Check out these Fort Payne-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Perfect Sales Job - $106,000+ Annually;2. Domino's Pizza delivery job - Summerville - Earn cash & tips DAILY! - 8050;3. Customer Relations Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr;4. Store Receiving Specialist Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;5. Part Time Pizza Delivery Driver;6. Janitor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr;