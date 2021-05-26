USF Sarasota-Manatee raises $10M for 'transformational' campus project
With less than half the funding raised for a student center, USFSM officials are pushing to keep the project top of mind.www.bizjournals.com
With less than half the funding raised for a student center, USFSM officials are pushing to keep the project top of mind.www.bizjournals.com
The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay