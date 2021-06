The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across the U.S. may only have started just short of six months ago, but the effect it has had on the pandemic is undeniable. Now, as cases continue to drop nationwide and health officials push for more of the public to get their shots, others are already looking forward to how we'll deal with the virus in the future to keep it from roaring back. And according to Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson, this will likely involve an annual booster shot that will be administered alongside other important doses.