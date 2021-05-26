Stuck in the work-from-home grind? Consider this your survival guide for self-care. Most of us are spending a lot more time at home than usual, which comes with pros and cons (am I right?). On a positive note, we are finally realizing a lot of in-person meetings can be done over an email or call; we have more time with close family—in my case, my boyfriend and his family; and we can wear sweatpants all day every day. All these things have been great; however, sometimes it’s tough to keep focused, and I’ve started missing time to myself (even the morning commute). And I’ve basically forgotten how to dress in public. Adjusting to the #WFH thing has had its difficulties, but I’ve discovered that a few small but impactful adjustments can go a long way toward helping me get in the groove. Here are some of my tips on how I stay centered, healthy and sane while doing basically everything at home.