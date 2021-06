U.S. Sen. Rob Portman has announced he will not run for reelection in 2022. However, that's not stopping him from making a big impact while still he still represents Ohio on Capitol Hill. We welcomed the Cincinnati native, who discussed his criticism of the Biden administration's infrastructure bill and offered more details on the recent bipartisan group he led to help American businesses receive exemption from Chinese tariffs. Plus, Portman shared his thoughts on raising the minimum wage, the latest job numbers, inflation concerns and personal plans once his term ends.