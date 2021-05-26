CASA announces volunteer training

CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is pleased to announce new volunteer training is set to begin on June 5, 2021, at their Claremore, OK office located at 658 S. Lynn Riggs Blvd. CASA stands for court-appointed special advocates. CASAs are professionally trained citizen volunteers who advocate in court for the best interests of children who have been abused and neglected and who are living in foster care, according to a media release. Our goal is simple: keep children safe while they are under the courts’ purview, while working to find permanent, nurturing homes for children.