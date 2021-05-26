Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

E-commerce fraud prevention startup Forter raises $300M

By Tatiana Walk-Morris
retaildive.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForter, an e-commerce fraud prevention company, raised $300 million in Series F funding, the company announced on Tuesday. The funding comes six months after the company raised $125 million in a Series E round. With this most recent funding round, the company is now valued at $3 billion. The company...

www.retaildive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargeback Fraud#E Commerce Companies#E Commerce Companies#Startup Companies#Startup Investors#Tiger Global Management#Third Point Ventures#Adage Capital Management#Asos#Adobe#Digital Economy#Juniper Research#E Commerce Spending#Prevention#Global Expansion#Company#Product Innovation#Partnerships#Online Retailers#Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessthepaypers.com

Airbase startup raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding

US-based Airbase, a corporate spend startup, announced that it has closed a USD 60 million Series B led by Menlo Ventures. According to representatives, the firm’s new capital was raised on a USD 600 million valuation, post-money, which means that the Menlo-led transaction involved 10% of the company’s shares. The...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Payments Orchestration Key To Fraud-Proofing Global Platforms

The landscape has been changing for payments fraud thus far in 2021, and that change will continue. Payoneer General Manager of Enterprise Adam Cohen told PYMNTS that advanced technologies and payments orchestration can help battle the bad actors, especially as they find new attack vectors such as online marketplaces. At...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Fulcrum Equity Partners Successfully Exits SaaSOptics to Battery Ventures

ATLANTA (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Fulcrum Equity Partners has announced the successful sale of their holdings in SaaSOptics, a leading B2B subscription management platform, to Battery Ventures, a technology-focused investment firm. Battery Ventures led a combined majority growth-equity investment of more than $150 million in SaaSOptics and Chargify, two complementary...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

B2B FinTech Investors Target SMB Banking, Business Payments To Talent

B2B FinTech caught a venture capital windfall this week with more than $906 million in fresh funding. Payroll and freelancer payment technologies caught the attention of several investors, but it was a digital-first bank servicing small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that landed the vast majority of funds with its own mega-round.
New York City, NYfinextra.com

Salary advance startup Clair raises $15 million

Clair, a New York-based earned wage startup for gig economy workers and tech contractors, has closed a $15 million Series A funding round led by Thrive Capital. The new investment brings Clair’s total funding to $19.5 million, following its seed round led by Upfront Ventures seven months ago. Clair enables...
Businessbizjournals

As e-commerce soars, local manufacturer unveils expansion

An equipment manufacturer plans to expand its Hamilton County footprint. Heartland Steel Products, which makes custom warehouse solutions for retailers and distributors, announced this week its $650,000 investment into its Harrison facility, located at 355 Industrial Drive. As part of the expansion, Heartland will add at least 25 new jobs and add 10,000 square feet to its facility, according to a news release.
BusinessMedCity News

Report: Medicare Advantage startup AllyAlign Health nabs $300M

AllyAlign Health, a Medicare Advantage insurance company, has raised $300 million in a new funding round, according to Axios. The round was led by global venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates, and included participation from Oak HC/FT, Town Hall Ventures, as well as existing investors Heritage Group and Ziegler. Richmond,...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

ResTech Startup Popmenu Notches $65 Million Led By Tiger Global

The restaurant software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Popmenu raised $65 million in a Series C funding round led by Tiger Global, according to a press release on Friday (June 11). Additional backers included new investor Salesforce Ventures and existing investors Bedrock Capital, Base10 Partners and Felicis Ventures. The new infusion of capital...
TechnologyPosted by
FootwearNews

Forrester Discusses Building an Omnichannel Experience with Payment Technology Partners at FN CEO Summit 2021

During the FN CEO Summit, Scott Compton, senior analyst at Forrester Research, hosted a workshop session aimed at helping brands with rethinking the in-store experience. As consumer behavior shifted during the pandemic, many shoppers found more ways to shop, seeking convenience, safety and flexibility to meet ever-changing needs. And while vaccinations are leading to a more secure consumer, many new behaviors are proving to have staying power.
Technologythepaypers.com

ENACOMM partners REDi to boost its fraud prevention capabilities

ENACOMM, a US-based software company, has announced a new partnership with REDi Enterprise Development to boost its fraud prevention capabilities. ENACOMM will be integrating REDi’s fraud prevention software with its own Fraud Control Module and Virtual Interactive Analyst solutions. REDi’s offerings include REDiVerify, REDiNotify, and RediCardControl. Of those, REDiVerify is an analytic solution that monitors transactions to generate risk scores in real time, while REDiNotify allows organisations to send notifications via email, voice, text, and mobile channels. RediCardControl aims to provide people more control over their finances, insofar as it allows people to dictate which transactions should be approved based on factors such as time and location.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

European Transactional Service Worldline Partners Microsoft to Enable Fraud Protection for E-Commerce Payments

(Euronext: WLN), the European leader in payments and transactional services firm, has teamed up with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in order to integrate Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection into Worldline’s digital commerce payments solution. Online fraud has increased considerably during the COVID-19 crisis and resulting economic downturn, with losses of around $12...
Worldthepaypers.com

BukuWarung fintech raises USD 60 mln in funding

Indonesia-based BukuWarung, a fintech focused on Indonesia’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), announced today it has raised a USD 60 million Series A. The oversubscribed round was led by Valar Ventures, marking the firm’s first investment in Indonesia, and Goodwater Capital. BukuWarung did not disclose its valuation, but sources tell the company is estimated to be worth between USD 225 million to USD 250 million.
Worldasiatechdaily.com

Indonesian SME-focused fintech BukuWarung nets $60m to boost tech, products

BukuWarung, an Indonesian financial technology (fintech) startup that helps micro-SMEs in the country, announced raising $60 million in its Series A funding round. The roudn was led by US-based venture capital firms Valar Ventures and Goodwater Capital. Valar is an early investor in global fintech unicorns Wise and N26 while Goodwater has invested in Coupang, Monzo, and Xendit.
Businessaithority.com

Hopin Announces LinkedIn As Latest Strategic Investor And Partner

Companies Plan To Work Together To Help Event Organizers Extend The Reach Of Their Events. Hopin, a leading virtual and hybrid experiences platform redefining connection around the world, announced LinkedIn has become an investor via the company’s oversubscribed Series C secondary round. The two companies also plan to collaborate to unlock new opportunities for event organizers.
Technologythepaypers.com

Worldline partners with Microsoft to streamline fraud prevention

France-based payments company Worldline has partnered with Microsoft to integrate Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection into Worldline’s digital commerce payments suite. Dynamics 365 is a portfolio of enterprise-level products covering sales, marketing, finance, commerce, supply chain, HR and more, including fraud protection. The integration will also enable a mixture of pre-set fraud controls and adaptive AI that can learn to better identify fraud both on a client’s own site and as part of a globe-spanning fraud protection network.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

SoftBank Backs Fintech Giant Klarna to Raise $639 Million at $45 Billion Valuation

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Payments provider Klarna announced it raised $639 million in a new funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, along with participation from existing investors including Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management, and WestCap Group. Other Klarna's backers...
Economythemusicnetwork.com

Believe successfully raises €300m in Paris IPO

Digital music heavyweights Believe has confirmed that it will begin trading shares on the French securities market after raising €300m ($473 million) through its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The successful stock market launch will see the record label and music distributor listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market from today...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Klarna Lands $639 Million, Valuing BNPL Company At $45.6 Billion

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna has landed $639 million in venture funding. In a Thursday (June 10) announcement, the company said it would use the new funds to expand internationally and further capture retail customers. The deal values Klarna, based in Sweden, at $45.6 billion, per the news...