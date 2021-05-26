E-commerce fraud prevention startup Forter raises $300M

ENACOMM, a US-based software company, has announced a new partnership with REDi Enterprise Development to boost its fraud prevention capabilities. ENACOMM will be integrating REDi’s fraud prevention software with its own Fraud Control Module and Virtual Interactive Analyst solutions. REDi’s offerings include REDiVerify, REDiNotify, and RediCardControl. Of those, REDiVerify is an analytic solution that monitors transactions to generate risk scores in real time, while REDiNotify allows organisations to send notifications via email, voice, text, and mobile channels. RediCardControl aims to provide people more control over their finances, insofar as it allows people to dictate which transactions should be approved based on factors such as time and location.