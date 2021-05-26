Cancel
Michiel Huisman Joins Luke Evans In Apple’s Drama Series ‘Echo 3’ From Mark Boal

By Denise Petski
Deadline
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michiel Huisman (The Flight Attendant) has been tapped to star alongside Luke Evans in Apple’s Echo 3 action-thriller drama series from Oscar winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker) and Keshet Studios. Echo 3 is set in South America and follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional...

