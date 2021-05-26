Cancel
Oregon Softball’s season ends in heartbreaking loss vs. Texas

By Justin Phillips
Cover picture for the articleTexas State beat Oregon Softball 5-1 in the opening game, but that loss did not deter the second seed in the Austin Region. Oregon battled through two games on Saturday, dealing with weather delays in the process, as well as getting to Sunday where they would have to beat Texas twice to advance. The games on Sunday were expected to start just after 3 p.m. CT, but the weather pushed the first game against Texas back more than four hours.

