Oregon Softball’s season ends in heartbreaking loss vs. Texas

NEVADA – Elysian Fields’ baseball team was unable to keep its season going as it fell short in the game three of the regional semifinals against the Gunter Tigers in a 9-3 final at Community High School in Nevada. Elysian Fields’ season comes to an end with a final record of 26-9 while Gunter advances with an overall record of 34-8. “It was exciting,” Elysian Fields head baseball coach Sean Struwe said when asked how he would sum up the season as a whole. “It was a journey. We played good ball sometimes and we kind of didn’t play our best sometimes. It was just one of those seasons where you’ve got to work through some adversity here and there, keep sustaining the climb and try to keep pushing on and fight through the season. It’s a long season when you get this far. You’ve got to play baseball at the right time and we started doing that I think.”