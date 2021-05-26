Trailer Watch: Somos., James Schamus’s First Television Series, Soon Premiering on Netflix
James Schamus, Netflix, Somos. Producer, screenwriter and director James Schamus has created a six-episode series, Somos., for Netflix that will premiere June 30. The first trailer has dropped along with a statement by Schamus on the Netflix site. Based on a ProPublica oral history of a cartel massacre in Allende, Mexico, crimes that journalist Ginger Thompson writes were triggered by actions by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the series has two goals, says Schamus:filmmakermagazine.com