Trailer Watch: Somos., James Schamus’s First Television Series, Soon Premiering on Netflix

Directed by Roger Ross Williams, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America follows the warm and reverent food writer Stephen Satterfield as he traces the origins of African-American cuisine from its roots in the slave trade in West Africa to the United States. The series’ title, an early 20th century phrase meaning to live lavishly, also draws from slavery, where slave owners would take the best parts of a pig and leave the scraps to the slaves, who created an entire cuisine out of it. The show follows a common arc: Black people face disenfranchisement, are consumed and granted a false legitimacy, only to find out that they are still powerless against entrenched, systematic racism. But High on the Hog allows for light at the end of the tunnel, delivering powerful, emotional moments that inspire optimism for the future, rather than dwell on the traumas of the past.