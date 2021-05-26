Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Trailer Watch: Somos., James Schamus’s First Television Series, Soon Premiering on Netflix

By Editor's Blog
filmmakermagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Schamus, Netflix, Somos. Producer, screenwriter and director James Schamus has created a six-episode series, Somos., for Netflix that will premiere June 30. The first trailer has dropped along with a statement by Schamus on the Netflix site. Based on a ProPublica oral history of a cartel massacre in Allende, Mexico, crimes that journalist Ginger Thompson writes were triggered by actions by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the series has two goals, says Schamus:

filmmakermagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernanda Melchor
Person
Walter Bernstein
Person
James Schamus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#New Netflix Series#Series Premiere#Film Series#Netflix Inc#Somos#Propublica#Latin American#Mexicans#Spanish#Indignation#Variety#Trailer#Television Production#Filmmaker Readers#Interpersonal Dramas#Producer Sandra Solares#Professional Actors#Mexico#True Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
aiptcomics

Fear Street: Netflix releases first trailer for trio of movies based on R.L. Stine series

On Monday, Netflix released a trailer for their upcoming trio of movies based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street series. The streaming service may be following suit with other providers that have moved toward weekly release schedules, but at least we’ll be getting full movies for this. The films also crank up the book series from PG/PG-13 into R-rated territory, which makes sense if you’re actually going to show all those teenagers killed slashed.
ComicsGizmodo

Netflix's Animated Adaptation of the Filipino Hit Comic Trese Summons Its First Blood-Soaked Trailer

It’s been quite a while since Netflix first announced it’d be making an anime-inspired adaptation of the action-horror comic Trese at its See What’s Next Asia event in 2018. Honestly, it’s weird that it took the series, created by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo, that long to make a development deal given how popular and how many awards Trese has racked up since it began in 2005. However, thanks to this first trailer for the animated series, it looks like that time has been well spent.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

SurrealEstate: SYFY, Tim Rozon Series Gets Trailer, July Premiere

SYFY is set to hang up its SurrealEstate sign starting July 16, and to celebrate they're offering viewers a look at the official trailer "Hero." With a cast that includes Wynonna Earp stars Tim Rozon and Savannah Basley as well as Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), Adam Korson (Seed), Maurice Dean Wint (The Kid Detective), and Tennille Read (Workin' Moms), the 10-episode season opener highlights a team of eclectic real estate specialists who handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and "fixing" the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure—and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own. Wynonna Earp star Melanie Scrofano is set to direct two episodes, joining directors Paul Fox, Danishka Esterhazy, and Paolo Barzman.
Hip HopComplex

Watch the First Trailer for Nas and Sacha Jenkins’ ‘Hip Hop 50’ Programming Series

Showtime has unleashed the first trailer for Hip Hop 50—a multiyear program initiative that celebrates the culture’s 50th anniversary. Presented in collaboration with Mass Appeal, the cross-platform series is led by Nassir “Nas” Jones and celebrated filmmaker/producer Sacha Jenkins. Variety reports the programming will include scripted shows, digital shorts, podcasts, and documentary films, all of which will explore key figures and chapters within hip-hop’s rich history. The content will include Estevan Oriol’s Cypress Hill documentary Hits From the Bong; Joshe Swade’s Ricky Powell: The Individualist about the legendary hip-hop photographer; Roger Gastman’s Rolling Like Thunder, which explores the graffiti subculture in NYC; and Push It, a documentary about women’s ongoing contributions to the hip-hop landscape.
Comicstoonado.com

RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS To Premiere On Netflix On July 8; New Trailer And Lengthy Synopsis Released

Netflix has finally set a date for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. The highly anticipated anime series will premiere on the streaming service this summer on July 8. Coinciding with the anime's release date was the official trailer which teases a rather confusing plot that leaves us with more questions than answers. The trailer alludes to some sort of conspiracy cover-up, likely involving a zombie outbreak witnessed during the Penamstan civil war.
Hip Hophypebeast.com

Watch The Trailer for Nas and Mass Appeal's 'Hip Hop 50' Anniversary Series

Hip-hop will turn 50 in 2023, and in order to kick off the monumental anniversary celebration, Grammy-winning rapper Nas and Mass Appeal CEO Sacha Jenkins will launch Hip Hop 50, a series of original programming set to run on Showtime for three years. According to Variety, the cross-platform series will...
TV SeriesPopculture

Final Season of Netflix Heist Series Gets Premiere Date

Netflix's La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) is coming to an end with its fifth and final season, which the streamer announced Monday will debut in two parts, premiering Sept. 3 and Dec. 3. The action-packed series also released a new trailer for the upcoming season, and it looks like the gang is in for some combat as they try to make it out alive after losing one of their own in a dark moment.
TV & Videoschatelaine.com

Why Netflix’s New Series High On The Hog Is A Food Lover’s Must-Watch

Directed by Roger Ross Williams, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America follows the warm and reverent food writer Stephen Satterfield as he traces the origins of African-American cuisine from its roots in the slave trade in West Africa to the United States. The series’ title, an early 20th century phrase meaning to live lavishly, also draws from slavery, where slave owners would take the best parts of a pig and leave the scraps to the slaves, who created an entire cuisine out of it. The show follows a common arc: Black people face disenfranchisement, are consumed and granted a false legitimacy, only to find out that they are still powerless against entrenched, systematic racism. But High on the Hog allows for light at the end of the tunnel, delivering powerful, emotional moments that inspire optimism for the future, rather than dwell on the traumas of the past.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Love, Victor' Season 2: Premiere Date, Trailer and More

“Everyone thinks that coming out is easy these days. It's not.”. That line, which comes from dreamboat barista Benji (George Sear), in Love, Victor’s season 2 trailer, very much sums up the sweet Hulu YA drama, which will premiere June 11 on Hulu. As Benji’s now boyfriend, Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), is finding out, coming out is not always as easy as Simon Spier (Nick Robinson), now a legend in Victor’s Creekwood High School, made it sound. “Screw you,” he’d told Simon (over DMs!) in the show’s very first episode. “Screw you for having the world’s most perfect, accepting parents, the world's most supportive friends. Because for some of us, it's not that easy.”
TV Seriesnetflixjunkie.com

Official trailer dropped for Katla is Netflix’s Icelandic drama series

Netflix shared the official trailer for Katla, which is an Icelandic mystery-drama series coming in June 2021. Netflix’s new original series Katla excited the fans once again, this time with its official trailer. The mysterious drama series is about the eruption of a supernatural volcano called Katla, which brings about some unexpected consequences. The peace of the small town Vik is disturbed by the eruption, as it makes some prehistoric items emerge into the surface of Earth.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Trailer, images and voice cast for Netflix anime series Trese revealed

Netflix has released a trailer and images for Trese, the upcoming anime series based upon Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo’s graphic novel of the same name; check them out here…. Set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Netflix’s “Sandman” Series Casts More

Around a dozen more names have signed on for Netflix’s upcoming live-action TV series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed comic series “Sandman”. As previously reported, Tom Sturridge is taking on the lead role of Dream/Morpheus and his co-stars announced back in January include Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Asim Chaudhry as Abel and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne (a gender-swapped Lucien).
MoviesWDW News Today

VIDEO: Watch The First Teaser Trailer For Marvel’s “Eternals”

“Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.” Watch the brand new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” and experience it in theaters this November 5th. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Joe moved from New York...