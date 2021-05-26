Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ethereum Scaler Arbitrum Is Launching Friday With Developer Support From Alchemy

By Benjamin Powers
CoinDesk
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArbitrum is an “optimistic rollup”, meaning that state changes are first published with minimal inspection and fraud checking, allowing for additional speed. Any user, however, can flag invalid updates as fraudulent and the bad actors are punished by the protocol, while the updates are rolled back. The Arbitrum-Alchemy partnership drastically lowers the barriers to entry by meeting a large swath of developers where they already are.

www.coindesk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scaler#Independent Developers#Digital Assets#The Arbitrum Alchemy#Digital Currency Group#Cryptocurrencies#Blockchain Startups#Crypto Exchange Okex#Cryptocurrency#Coindesk#Default#Disclosure#Editorial Policies#Invalid Updates#Minimal Inspection#Launch Day Access#Expensive Gas Fees#Fraud Checking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Computers
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketscoingeek.com

CoinGeek Zurich 2021 sponsor spotlight: Boquan’s Lin Zheming on how to use Bitcoin as a Service

DotWallet, a wallet designed to help users easily and securely manage their digital assets, has been the most used BSV wallet worldwide, while mining pool Mempool is a BSV transaction processor. These two are part of Boquan, whose CEO Lin Zheming recently spoke to CoinGeek about using Bitcoin as a Service, the future of mining, and more. They are a sponsor of the CoinGeek Zurich Conference, slated to be held on June 8-10.
Technologycryptoninjas.net

Crypto.com DeFi Wallet adds support for Ethereum-based NFTs

Crypto.com, a full-service cryptocurrency exchange and payment service platform, has today announced that its Crypto.com DeFi Wallet now supports ERC721 and ERC1155 NFTs on the Ethereum network. Moreover, support for Crypto.org Chain NFTs is currently in the works, which will enable users to even more conveniently send and manage collectibles within their wallet app.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

The biggest upgrades providing a tailwind for the upcoming ETH 2.0

2021 is a year of progress for Ethereum, as it goes through some of the major network upgrades to take a big leap forward from its Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Every year, the Ethereum network goes through periodic upgrades to bring necessary improvements to its underlying architecture. However, two of the most prominent upgrades making headlines this year are Berlin and London Hard Fork, because of a good reason.
Computerscryptofinancialtimes.com

Solana Rumored To Be Raising $450 Million To Build An Ethereum-Killer

Leading Ethereum challenger Solana could be making a big play to become the preferred blockchain for decentralized applications, such as DeFi and NFT offerings, if rumors of a funding round that could reach $450 million, prove to be true. We’ve heard from a Solana representative who didn’t confirm the rumors, but certainly didn’t deny them either.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Are Bitcoin Whales Buying? Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment Weighs In on State of BTC Market

Crypto analytics firm Santiment is tracking Bitcoin whale behavior following the sell-off that drove the price of BTC to around $30,000 last month. Santiment unveils that large crypto holders are buying BTC even as the digital asset fails to reclaim the $40,000 level. The firm says that Bitcoin whales recently bought tens of thousands of BTC worth nearly $2 billion.
Economymakeuseof.com

The Top 5 Environmentally Friendly Bitcoin Alternatives

The debate surrounding cryptocurrency-led climate change has been heating up. In May 2021, Tesla reversed its decision to accept Bitcoin as a payment method, the automaker and its CEO claiming that the cryptocurrency is unsustainably reliant on fossil fuels. Bitcoin advocates, meanwhile, argue that the energy used to keep the...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Solana Blockchain Allegedly Raising Up To $450 Million As It Takes On Ethereum: Report

What Happened: The Solana blockchain is reportedly raising between $300 and $450 million as it works on expanding network functionality to potentially challenge Ethereum. According to a report from Decrypt, multiple sources confirmed the investment, which was originally intended to be “a smaller round” but was expanded due to high demand.
NFLnationalcybersecuritynews.today

What Is Binance and Are Your Crypto Holdings Safe There? | #emailsecurity

Binance is the biggest crypto exchange in the world in terms of trade volume. Its current daily trade volume is valued at approximately $30 billion. Among the key drivers of its growth over the years has been its widely attested reliable security and extensive product portfolio. The exchange supports trading of over 300 altcoins and has more than 1,000 crypto trading pairs.
Marketsjusticenewsflash.com

SatoshiPay receives funding from Stellar for the development of the second-tier Pendulum blockchain »CryptoNinjas

SatoshiPay, a payment solution based on blockchain Built on stars, Announced that it has received R&D funding from the Stellar Development Foundation to start the development of the Pendulum network-a new second-layer blockchain that connects Stellar to a wider range of DeFi by adding smart contract support and bridges with Ethereum and Polkadot ecosystem.
Marketscfainstitute.org

Blockchain and DeFI: Drivers of Change in Asset Management

Posted In: Alternative Investments, Drivers of Value, Economics, Future States. That’s what Mona El Isa, the founder and CEO of Avantgarde Finance, told the audience at the Alpha Summit by CFA Institute last month. “If you make that assumption, you can totally re-imagine the infrastructure that finance is built on,”...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin 2021: The Bitcoin Macro Landscape

This conference session took place on day two of the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Experience the #Bitcoin2021 party from anywhere in the world by joining our conversation on Telegram, and be sure to subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of the latest Bitcoin news and all the happenings at Bitcoin 2021.
MarketsCoinDesk

BitMEX Parent Receives ISO Security Certification for Customer Data Management

ISO/IEC 27001 requires examining a company’s information-security risks, including possible threats and vulnerabilities in its IT systems. The process also assesses risk-mitigation procedures as well as the implementation of a management process for staying on top of evolving technological security trends. Disclosure. The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency,...
ComputersCoinDesk

Tor Project Receives $670K From Zcash Open Major Grants for Coding Language Upgrade

ZOMG today announced that they’re awarding the privacy-focused Tor Project a $670,000 grant to continue to develop Arti, a Rust coding language implementation of the Tor Client. A client is a hardware or software that accesses a service made available by a server. Arti should make it simpler for third parties to embed and customize the Tor Client than the current implementation in the C coding language.
BusinessCoinDesk

Amazon Looks to Hire Blockchain Staffers With Experience of DeFi

“The candidate will have a track record delivering outstanding products at scale in emerging spaces, and is passionate about blockchain, distributed systems, and cloud scale software,” the ad stated. “Ideally you will have experience delivering products or innovations in the blockchain space, and in particular DeFi or Traditional Financial Services.”
New York City, NYCoinDesk

Bitfinex Now Owns a Stake in No-KYC Bitcoin Exchange Hodl Hodl

“When it comes to genuine support of the bitcoin ecosystem, Bitfinex is about action rather than just words,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex, in a statement shared with CoinDesk. “Our investment in Hodl Hodl will help grow its amazing community and support the wider digital token ecosystem.”. A move...
StocksMoney Morning

12 Cryptocurrency Stocks to Buy in 2021

The pool of cryptocurrency stocks to buy isn't especially large (yet), but it does offer investors a more conventional way of gaining exposure to this explosive asset class. The flagship for now, of course, is Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), the first bona fide initial public offering (IPO) of a cryptocurrency-based company in the U.S. markets. A wave of crypto IPOs will likely follow over the next several years.
Businessdecrypt.co

Bitcoin 2021 Panelists Make ‘Moral Case’ for Bitcoin

The moral case for Bitcoin stems from property rights, thinks Bitcoin developer Jimmy Song. The US dollar violates property rights because inflation subtracts value from what rightfully belongs to an individual, said Robert Breedlove, CEO of investment firm Parallax Digital. Bitcoin’s success is a moral imperative, argued a group of...