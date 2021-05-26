Ethereum Scaler Arbitrum Is Launching Friday With Developer Support From Alchemy
Arbitrum is an “optimistic rollup”, meaning that state changes are first published with minimal inspection and fraud checking, allowing for additional speed. Any user, however, can flag invalid updates as fraudulent and the bad actors are punished by the protocol, while the updates are rolled back. The Arbitrum-Alchemy partnership drastically lowers the barriers to entry by meeting a large swath of developers where they already are.www.coindesk.com