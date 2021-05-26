Cancel
Premier League

Silva hails 'amazing' Guardiola as key to City's CL run

Cover picture for the articleBernardo Silva says Pep Guardiola's "amazing" wealth of experience played the key role in Manchester City's run to their first Champions League final. City face Chelsea in Saturday's final in Porto after years of Champions League heartache. City boss Guardiola won the Champions League as a player with Barcelona and guided the Spanish club to a pair of triumphs as their manager in 2009 and 2011. It wasn't easy for Guardiola to replicate that success and he failed to win the Champions League during his three-year spell at Bayern Munich before a run of painful defeats in the knockout stages with City since arriving in 2016.

