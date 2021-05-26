Cancel
NJEDA Accepting NOL Program Applications

By U.S. 1 Staff
princetoninfo.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is accepting applications for its 2021 Net Operating Loss (NOL) Program through June 30. The program, which was recently expanded as part of the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020, enables early-stage technology and life sciences companies to sell their New Jersey net operating losses and unused research and development tax credits to unrelated profitable corporations for cash. Learn more at www.njeda.com/nol.

