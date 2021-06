So that was Derby Day 2021 ... Some quick reflections after the last race on what was an intriguing Derby for many reasons. The two big stories in the lead-up to the race were Aidan O’Brien only running one colt and Frankie Dettori grabbing the ride on John Leeper when it became available after O’Brien didn’t have a horse for the Italian to ride any more. Many thought in advance that O’Brien must be thinking he had a potential superstar in Bolshio Ballet on his hands given he was only sending out one runner - the answer may be, given that the Ballydoyle trainer failed in the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas, that his three-year-old colts may not be dominant this season and that gives a chance to plenty of others.