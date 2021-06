LONDON – Ever since Royal Ascot first took place in the early 19th century, the premier race has always been the Gold Cup. It not only guarantees prestige for the winner, but also an actual cup which is retained in perpetuity. The Victorians, in particular, set great store by the Gold Cup’s design, as seen in the centerpiece candelabrum won in 1873 by Cremorne, to be offered at Bonhams Fine Decorative Arts 1200-1900 sale in London on June 23. It is estimated at £80,000-£120,000. Absentee and Internet live bidding will be available through LiveAuctioneers.