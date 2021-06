It will be a quiet year at the state track championships in Des Moines for the Perry boys and girls track teams. Kennedy Tunick was the only member of either squad to qualify for state and will run today on the blue oval at Drake Stadium. Tunick earned one of the at large bids last week in Carlisle to earn the right to represent Perry today. The senior will compete in the 400 meters at approximately 1:30 today. Tunick was a dual sport athlete this spring leading the Perry golf team on the courses as well. Raccoon Valley Radio will provide live reports from the Iowa High School state track meet all three days.