Honoring A True Hero This Memorial Day

Many know the story of Joseph Smith and his campaign for President of the United States in 1844. Most have considered it an impossible and foolish campaign with not even the barest chance of success. Not so fast according to Ron Andersen. Andersen is an Abraham Lincoln researcher, historian, author, and founder of the Lincoln Leadership Society. This organization is dedicated to perpetuating Lincoln’s remarkable principles of conduct by highlighting values still relevant to us today that will benefit our families, our careers, and our communities. He was the guest presenter to the Settlement Canyon Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers at their monthly dinner and history evening May 6, 2021. However, because of COVID limitations, this get-together was virtual and so no dinner. We are planning and hoping to sit down to potluck again for the July dinner and presentation.