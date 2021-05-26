Cancel
Watch: Leah Shore’s Music Video for The Malpractice, Get Father on the Phone

By Editor's Blog
filmmakermagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Leah Shore — a 25 New Face who contributed an illustration to Joanne McNeil’s Speculations column last issue — has directed a music video for the band The Malpractice. With pink curtains, green shag wallpaper and cardboard broccoli, the video features Sarah Ellen Stephens, who stars in Shore’s recent short film, Puss, and film critic and programmer Aaron Hillis in a playfully menacing infantilism scenario that Shore shot entirely in her own apartment. Check it out above.

filmmakermagazine.com
