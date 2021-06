HUDSON, Ohio -- It’s been a busy few days since Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter’s Memorial Day speech went viral. Kemter, a Hudson native, says the phone keeps ringing with reporters eager to ask him questions. Kemter’s turned down CNN three times, and he’s also declined to comment with The New York Times and MSNBC regarding the incident that happened on the holiday. Kemter was speaking at a ceremony Monday, and as part of his speech, he shared the history of how freed Black slaves contributed to the origins of Memorial Day.