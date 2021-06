CEO Ivan Gazidis has revealed that he never said no to the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic but rather endorsed his arrival, suggesting Cesc Fabregas as a target too. Milan were most intensely linked with Fabregas back in January 2019, around the same time Gazidis was officially appointed as the new CEO of Milan. Milan were looking for a reinforcement in the middle of the field; a mezzala with good technique who could have fit into Gattuso’s 4-3-3 system.