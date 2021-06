(undated) — Massachusetts residents are getting a new incentive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Baker has announced that a number of Market Basket stores in the eastern part of the state will be setting up walk-in COVID clinics and offering $25 dollar Market Basket gift cards to people willing to get vaccinated. The remote clinics will be set up at stores in Chelsea, Fall River, Lawrence, Lynn and Revere. At this point, the Athol Market Basket is not expected to take part in the program.