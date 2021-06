Target: Chuck Schumer, U.S. Senate Majority Leader. Goal: Back country-wide standard for consumer data privacy and creation of federal data protection agency. With widespread data breaches at various companies on the rise, consumers are more worried about their privacy by the day. With every new transaction, individuals wonder if their private information will be exchanged and given away, often in completely legal ways. A hodge-podge of state laws does little to ease these concerns. A proposed new bill and federal agency could change the outlook for American consumers, however.