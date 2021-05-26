Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress introduces bill to ban seclusion, restraints in schools

By Char Adams
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressional Democrats will introduce a bill to make it illegal for any school receiving federal funding to use seclusion or dangerous restraints on students. The Keeping All Students Safe Act would bar school personnel and police stationed on campus from physically restraining students in potentially life-threatening ways, like restricting their breathing or using a prone or supine restraint, unless they pose an imminent threat to themselves or others.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Law Schools#Education Policy#Strategies For Youth#Crdc#Latino#Twitter#Congressional Democrats#Dangerous Restraints#Forceful Restraints#School Policing Programs#Legislation#Safe Act#Lawmakers#Advocates#Federal Funding#Federal Officials#Community Programs#Specific Guidelines#De Escalation Tactics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Autism
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Special Education
News Break
Instagram
Related
MinoritiesWinchester Sun

Fischer proposes bill banning critical race theory in public schools

Kentucky families concerned about a national trend towards the teaching of critical race theory in classrooms can now follow legislation that seeks to ban it in Kentucky schools. The bill, BR 60, was proposed Tuesday by Rep. Joe Fischer of Ft. Thomas. Fischer proposed the bill at the request of...
Dane County, WImadison

GOP introduces bills banning critical race theory in K-12 schools, on UW campuses

A series of Republican-backed bills would ban public schools, universities and technical colleges from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias. The draft bills introduced Thursday would prevent University of Wisconsin System campuses, state technical colleges, public K-12 schools and independent charter schools...
Congress & Courtsthehendersonnews.com

Cruz, Braun, Lummis introduce bill to ban federal vaccine passports

‘Americans shouldn’t be discriminated against because of COVID-19 vaccine status’. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) today introduced legislation to stop the federal government from establishing COVID-19 passports or working with third parties to establish their own vaccine passports, such as airlines or other global entities. This bill imposes a five-year prohibition on any government vaccine mandate for vaccines first authorized by the FDA through an Emergency Use Authorization. As millions of Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Texas and 11 other states have already passed legislation preventing statewide vaccine passport mandates.
ImmigrationTimes Union

Immigration Voice applauds Bipartisan support for Equal Access to Greencards for Legal Employment (EAGLE) Act of 2021

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Immigration Voice, a national non-profit organization that advocates for the alleviation of restrictions on employment, travel, and working conditions faced by more than 1.2 million legal high-skilled immigrants in the United States is proud to announce the bipartisan introduction of the Equal Access to Greencards for Legal Employment (EAGLE) Act of 2021.
Lawgorgenewscenter.com

Herrera Beutler Introduces Bill to Increase Safety of Southwest Washington Schools

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-03) today introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at increasing safety of schools across Southwest Washington. The bill expands schools’ access to school resource officers and the use of silent panic alarms to immediately alert law enforcement to respond more quickly to school incidents. “School resource officers can...
Congress & Courtshealio.com

Members of Congress introduce bill to improve contact lens safety

Members of the House and Senate introduced bipartisan legislation intended to improve online contact lens sale practices. The Contact Lens Prescription Verification Modernization Act (HR 3352), introduced by U.S. Representatives Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.), Michael C. Burgess, MD (R-Texas), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and David B. McKinley (R-W.Va.), would make purchasing contact lenses online easier and safer, ban the use of robocalls to verify patient information and ensure that protected medical information sent over email is encrypted, according to a press release from Rush’s office.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats introduce bill to protect transgender military dependents

A group of 39 House Democrats on Tuesday introduced a new bill to ensure that transgender dependents of active duty service members have access to needed health care. Led by Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.), the Armed Forces Transgender Dependent Protection Act would prevent the Defense Department from stationing service members and their transgender dependents “in states or countries that prohibit or otherwise restrict gender affirming healthcare and treatments” for them.
Brooklyn, NYtribuneledgernews.com

Malliotakis introduces bill that would ban BLM, other flags at U.S. embassies

May 30—STATN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn) has introduced new legislation that would prohibit "political flags" — including those for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement — from flying at United States embassies. The Stars and Stripes Act of 2021 — co-sponsored by various members of Congress,...
Congress & CourtsNewsChannel 36

Sen. Gillibrand reintroduces bill banning certain pesticide in food served in schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WENY) – Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D – NY) is renewing calls for legislation to eliminate pesticides from produce served to kids in school meals. Chlorpyrifos is a pesticide commonly used on fruits and vegetables, like apples, oranges, strawberries, corn and wheat. According to Gillibrand’s office, studies have shown it can harm the nervous system and has been linked to issues such as nausea, vomiting, convulsions and respiratory paralysis in adults, and developmental disabilities in children.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Chris Coons Introduce Two Bills to Prevent Future Muslim Bans

May 29, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), chair of the Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, and Chris. Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, introduced a pair of bills to prevent future Muslim bans and safeguard rights for those with legal status in the United States. Both bills were originally introduced in 2017 as a direct response to President Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban, which separated families and unleashed chaos at airports across the country as people from seven Muslim-majority countries were detained for hours without food or water before being deported. Some individuals were pressured to sign papers giving up their legal status. In many cases, these individuals had no opportunity to see an attorney or even call anyone for legal guidance. In California airports—including SFO and LAX—people were held up and separated because of President Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Press

Nearly $100M in Long COVID Funding Introduced in Congress

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) and Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) have introduced the historic COVID-19 Long Haulers Act (H.R. 2754)—bipartisan legislation authorizing and funding research and education initiatives benefiting so-called "long haulers," an estimated 25–35% of COVID-19 patients who experience long-term effects of the virus.
Congress & Courtschatsports.com

Bill Introduced into Congress to Allow College Athletes to Unionize, Become Employees

Sens. Chris Murphy and Bernie Sanders introduced the College Athlete Right to Organize Act, which would classify some college athletes as employees. "College athletes are already treated like employees: They provide a valuable service in exchange for compensation in the form of scholarships and grants-in-aid that they lose if they do not perform the job as specified by their colleges," read a summary of the legislation. "This past year made this distinction even clearer, as college athletes continued to work and perform while their peers often were not on campus."
Oklahoma Statekosu.org

Oklahoma Bill Would Ban Some Vaccine, Masking Requirements In Schools

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt can now consider a measure banning COVID-19 vaccine and masking requirements for unvaccinated people in schools or on college campuses. Senate Bill 658 was rushed through both chambers of the Oklahoma legislature this week, where it received overwhelming support from Republican super majorities. The measure would...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Bill seeking to ban hairstyle discrimination in schools passes Illinois Senate

CHICAGO - A proposal to stop hairstyle discrimination in Illinois schools has cleared the Senate. The measure was introduced by State Sen. Mike Simmons, who wears his hair in free-form locs. The proposal states schools "will not prohibit hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture, including, but not...