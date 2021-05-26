Downsizing hurts Nordstrom in Q1

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale comes fresh off the heels of a host of Memorial Day sales this year—so we hope you're not tired of shopping discounted housewares. In the kitchen category, take advantage of the opportunity to shop premium kitchen brands at a discount: Check out a good selection of Zwilling knives and All-Clad pans and utensils. Or opt for a new set of sleek reusable food storage containers just in time for the return of packing leftovers for lunch at the office. Check out our favorite items on sale at Nordstrom below.