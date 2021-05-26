JoAnn Falletta, BPO announce newest audio recording, 'The Four Seasons,' featuring violinist Tessa Lark & concertmaster Nikki Chooi

Scrabble is a game that is not only fun, it’s also a great way to show one’s love for literacy. Everyone loves brandishing a good word or two. And Scrabble is the game that allows wordsmiths to do what they do best… compete using their spelling prowess and arsenal of formidable words. Of course there’s also the luck of the draw as well – it’s always nice to be dealt some idea letters just at the right time.