Buffalo, NY

JoAnn Falletta, BPO announce newest audio recording, 'The Four Seasons,' featuring violinist Tessa Lark & concertmaster Nikki Chooi

wnypapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Four Seasons,” a new audio recording by JoAnn Falletta and the Grammy Award-winning Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, includes Antonio Vivaldi's “The Four Seasons” featuring BPO concertmaster Nikki Chooi; and in celebration of Astor Piazzolla's 100th birthday, “The Four Seasons Of Buenos Aires,” featuring violinist Tessa Lark. Falletta and the BPO...

www.wnypapers.com
