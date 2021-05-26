Jefferies Stick to Their Buy Rating for Freeport-McMoRan

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGC. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.