Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Jefferies Stick to Their Buy Rating for Freeport-McMoRan

investing.com
 28 days ago

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Chris LaFemina reiterated a Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $60, which is approximately 47.49% above the present share price of $40.68. LaFemina expects Freeport-McMoRan to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the second quarter of 2021. The current...

www.investing.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeport Mcmoran#Peru#Freeport Mcmoran Lrb#Fcx#Moderate#Tipranks Com#Freeport Mcmoran#Morenci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.76 and last traded at $55.67. Approximately 177,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,459,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Quidel were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.170-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG): Breakdown Of Prospects Amid Price Fluxes:

The Basic Materials stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $5.24 while performing a change of -5.92% Loss on Thursday, January 23, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX): Checkout For Price Target?

If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Businessinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Constellation Brands

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, setting a price target of $300, which is approximately 33.51% above the present share price of $224.7. Modi expects Constellation Brands to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the second quarter of 2021.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Adam M. Kriger Sells 61,899 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 61,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $1,382,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

BMO Capital Markets Cuts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $11.50

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGC. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$3.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to post sales of $3.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.43 billion and the highest is $3.47 billion. Adient reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN): Analysts Feels The Stock Can Be A Game Changer:

The Industrial Goods stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $66.64 while performing a change of -0.94% Loss on Friday, January 24, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Marketsinvesting.com

Berenberg Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Yamana Gold

Berenberg Bank analyst Jonathan Guy maintained a Buy rating on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) on Monday, setting a price target of $6.8, which is approximately 53.50% above the present share price of $4.43. Guy expects Yamana Gold to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the second quarter of 2021.
WWEinvesting.com

Needham Stick to Their Buy Rating for World Wrestling

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $65, which is approximately 12.50% above the present share price of $57.78. Martin expects World Wrestling to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the second quarter of 2021. The...
Stocksinvesting.com

Oppenheimer Stick to Their Buy Rating for Plug Power

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $62, which is approximately 107.71% above the present share price of $29.85. Rusch expects Plug Power to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.12 for the second quarter of 2021. The...
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO): Latest Statistics Makes Stock Even More Striking:

The Consumer Goods stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $51.02 while performing a change of -0.14% Loss on Friday, January 17, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Stocksinvesting.com

Credit Suisse Stick to Their Hold Rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities

Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Hold rating on Algonquin Power & Utilities on Tuesday, setting a price target of C$16.5, which is approximately 12.14% below the present share price of $15.17. Kuske expects Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the...
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for TotalEnergies

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on TotalEnergies on Monday, setting a price target of EUR50, which is approximately 24.29% above the present share price of $47.98. Hodee expects TotalEnergies to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Underweight

HMY has been the topic of several other reports. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “