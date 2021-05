Gareth Bale has defended Eden Hazard after his Real Madrid teammate was criticised for his behaviour following Los Blancos' Champions League exit to Chelsea. Hazard was seen laughing and joking with his former Chelsea mates at Stamford Bridge, and media and fans in Spain did not take too well to the post-match chatting. Reports even claimed that the club's senior members did not appreciate Hazard's behaviour, and the Belgian had reportedly been placed on the transfer market ahead of the summer window.