UNC Baseball drops game one in ACC Tournament 5-3
The No.6 North Carolina Baseball team (26-25, 18-18 ACC) lost their first game of the ACC Tournament 5-3 to No.10 seed Pittsburgh, Tuesday evening. After losing two of three at Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale, North Carolina headed into the ACC Tournament as the sixth seed. While the No.10 seeded Pittsburgh lost their last seven, this was no easy opponent as the Panthers won two of three from the Tar Heels in their lone series this season.keepingitheel.com