Multi-sport star Walter to be a college QB, hopes to leave strong legacy
Christopher Walter has never been one to back away from a challenge. He didn't in the fall when he took on the high-pressure role of Florence Gopher quarterback, getting better each season despite the team going through its ups and downs. A three-year starter, Walter increased his completion percentage every year, and double his touchdowns from his junior season to his senior one, despite playing fewer games.